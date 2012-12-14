Dec 14 -
Ratings -- Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd. ------------------------ 14-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Motor vehicles
and car bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2011 B+/-- B+/--
19-Aug-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
07-Jun-2011 --/-- --/--
