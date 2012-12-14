Dec 14 -

Overview

-- Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. (ENH) reported meaningfully negative free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012, and we expect continued negative free cash flow generation in fiscal 2013.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on ENH to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade in the next 12 months if ENH cannot improve its cash flow generation and liquidity profile.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-headquartered provider of enterprise communications-related technology and solutions, Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V. (ENH), to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative.

In addition, we are lowering our issue rating on the senior secured debt issued by EN Germany Holdings B.V. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4'. At the same time, we are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 4, 2012.

Rationale

The downgrade primarily reflects our opinion that ENH will continue to generate negative free cash flow in fiscal year 2013, based on our expectations of continually subdued industry demand, high competitive pressure on gross margins, and further significant restructuring cash outflows. In addition, we foresee limited covenant headroom, potentially well below 15%, over the coming quarters and therefore continue to assess the group's liquidity profile as weak, under our criteria. These covenants apply only to the company's EUR40 million revolving credit facility, and not to its senior secured notes. We understand that the group's shareholders have so far not publicly committed to any future liquidity support to ENH, which is why we do not factor in any shareholder support into our liquidity assessment and ratings at this stage.

ENH is a joint venture between the former enterprise communications business of Siemens AG (A+/Stable/A-1+; 49% ownership) and assets from private equity investor The Gores Group (not rated; 51%). As of June 30, 2012, the group reported gross debt of EUR270 million.

In our base-case assessment, we forecast continued, albeit meaningfully reduced negative free operating cash flow (FOCF; defined as cash flow from operations after capital expenditures and interest paid) of about minus EUR30 million to EUR40 million in fiscal 2013. This compares with negative FOCF of between minus EUR110 million and EUR120 million in fiscal 2012, and negative EUR113 million in fiscal 2011. In our view, the group's gross margin improvement, working capital reduction, and cost-cutting initiatives, as well as a reduction in capital expenditures, will be insufficient to achieve break-even FOCF in fiscal 2013 in light of weak near-term industry demand prospects and continued fierce competitive pressure.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2012, ENH reported a year-on-year decline in revenue of 2.1% and gross profit of 4.6%. In addition, the group's reported EBITDA (after restructuring expenses and excluding income from finance leases) remained largely unchanged at negative EUR11 million. FOCF was significantly negative at about EUR159 million, down from negative EUR131 million. Furthermore, the group's cash balance declined to EUR137 million as of June 30, 2012, from EUR246 million as of the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, despite having fully drawn its EUR40 million revolving credit facility. We expect moderately positive FOCF in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, primarily helped by working capital reductions and higher EBITDA in light of seasonally higher fourth-quarter sales.

The rating on ENH reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".

The group's business risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the company's relatively weak operating margins, volatile customer demand, and significant competitive pressures from larger industry players such as Cisco Systems Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1+), Microsoft Corp. (AAA/Stable/--), Alcatel-Lucent (B/Negative/B), and Avaya Inc. (B-/Stable/--), in the dynamic and volatile enterprise communications market. These factors are partly offset by ENH's large and diverse customers and its position as a leading provider of communications systems, applications, and services for enterprise customers, with leading market shares in Europe, particularly Germany, and Brazil.

The financial risk profile primarily reflects our anticipation of negative FOCF generation in the medium term and ENH's weak liquidity profile and very high leverage ratios, based on Standard & Poor's-adjusted gross debt figures.

Liquidity

We assess ENH's liquidity as "weak" under our criteria. This primarily reflects our expectation of continued negative free cash flow in fiscal year 2013 and to a lesser extent also in 2014, as well as limited covenant headroom in the very near term. Furthermore, depending on the group's success in further reducing its working capital and improving operating efficiency, as well as the development of industry demand in fiscal 2013 and thereafter, the group's sources of liquidity could be insufficient to fully cover its uses in the next 12 to 18 months, in our view.

In our base-case forecast, we estimate liquidity sources in fiscal 2013 of between EUR120 million and EUR140 million. These include primarily surplus cash and moderately positive funds from operations. The group's EUR40 million revolving facility maturing in November 2014 was fully drawn as of June 30, 2012. The company's ability to draw on its EUR40 million revolver is conditional on two financial covenants. We understand that ENH is currently amending its covenant schedule. Nevertheless, we still expect limited headroom, potentially well below 15%, under the proposed new schedule in the very near term.

Liquidity uses of about EUR120 million in fiscal 2013 include primarily capital expenditures of about EUR80 million annually and moderate debt maturities from bank loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2011, the company must offer noteholders, semiannually, a repurchase option of EUR12.5 million of the principal outstanding as well as accrued interest, at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount. In our liquidity assessment, we assume that bondholders will continue to make use of their put options.

As of June 30, 2012, consolidated reported cash and equivalents stood at EUR137 million, which we expect to have improved meaningfully in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, primarily as a result of positive FOCF.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the group's senior secured notes is 'CCC+', in line with the corporate credit rating on ENH. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Recoveries on the notes are supported by the security package offered to bondholders, a relatively favorable insolvency regime, and our valuation of ENH as a going concern, given its established position in a highly competitive industry and diverse customer base.

We believe that a default would most likely result from excess leverage stemming from continuous operating underperformance. Our default scenario simulates a default in fiscal year ending September 2014. We value the group using a discounted cash flow approach, resulting in a stressed enterprise value of about EUR295 million. We estimate coverage to be at the upper end of the 30%-50% range.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade in the next 12 months if ENH cannot meaningfully improve its FOCF generation and liquidity profile, or if we forecast that a covenant breach could be likely. This scenario could unfold, in our view, if the group's revenues continued to decline in fiscal 2013 as a result of weak industry demand and if, at the same time, the group is unable to improve its gross and EBITDA margin from fiscal 2012 levels, owing to fierce competitive pressure and insufficient cost-cutting measures.

Although not expected at this stage, we could also lower the ratings if we perceived an increased likelihood that ENH and its owners might consider capital transactions that would qualify as a distressed debt-exchange offer under our criteria.

We could raise the ratings if ENH's owners provided the group with significant additional funding and if we forecast covenant headroom of at least 15% under our base-case scenario. Furthermore, prospects of about break-even FOCF generation could stabilize the ratings.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--

EN Germany Holdings B.V.

Senior Secured* CCC+ B-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating 4 4

*Guaranteed by Enterprise Networks Holdings B.V.