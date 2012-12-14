(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gulf International Bank B.S.C. ---------------- 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Bahrain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

12-Apr-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Strong (-1)

Support +2

GRE Support +2

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong ownership structure.

-- Very strong capitalization.

-- Strong balance-sheet liquidity.

Weaknesses:

-- Potential challenges in implementing its new business model.

-- Concentrated funding base.

-- Weak profitability.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services outlook on Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank (GIB) is stable, and balances our view of its strong capitalization and shareholder support against its weak earnings generation and potential challenges in implementing its new business model, which aims for greater diversification. The outlook also factors in our expectation that GIB will likely maintain its asset quality and liquidity ratios at current adequate levels. Although we believe that the bank's asset quality has bottomed out, its earnings generation will likely not improve significantly until the new business model starts contributing to revenues. We project a gradual improvement in GIB's bottom-line earnings over the next two years, which should keep the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments above 15% during that period.

Although unlikely, substantial deterioration of GIB's core operational performance or asset quality could put pressure on the ratings.

We would consider an upgrade if GIB's funding further improved so that it became more granular,and if it successfully rolled out its new business model and generated adequate and sustainable profitability, all other things being equal.

A rating change could also result from a change in the ownership structure of the bank that would lead us to revise our assessment of its government-related entity (GRE) status. This would affect the extent to which we incorporate extraordinary government support into the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA on Bahrain Revised To Group '6' From Group '5', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010