Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk
(Japfa) a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
Japfa's rating is supported by its strong market position as the second-largest,
in terms of market share, in poultry feed, poultry breeding, and aquafeed in
Indonesia, a demonstrated operating track record and an improving financial
profile.
Japfa's strong market position in Indonesia's poultry sector is protected by
high barriers to entry, and is underpinned by its national distribution network,
vertically-integrated production and strong supplier relationships. Competition
is concentrated, with Japfa and PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk controlling
more than 50% of supply.
Japfa's improving financial profile is supported by growing revenues, an
improving EBITDA margin, and low financial leverage. Fitch positively views
Japfa's business expansion, as is evident from its revenues rising to IDR13.9trn
in FY10 (FY07: IDR7.9trn). Increasing scale and a vertically integrated model
have resulted in operating EBITDAR margins improving to 12.6% in FY10 (FY07:
7.49%). As of 30 June 2011, leverage ratio as measured by net debt to EBITDA was
1.6x.
Fitch sees robust growth prospects for Japfa's poultry products (given
Indonesia's per capita consumption of chicken as being one of the lowest in
Asia) and improving per capita income.
However, Japfa rating is constrained by its exposure to both commodity and FX
volatility. Also, the nature of a volatile low-margin business and the
susceptibility of revenues to disease outbreaks are considered by Fitch to be
major inherent business risks.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will be able to
maintain the current revenue momentum, generate an operating EBITDAR margin of
9%-10% (down from FY10 levels due to rising commodity prices), sustain positive
cash flows from operations and limit net debt to operating EBITDAR to 2.0x.
Positive rating actions are not expected without a significant expansion in
scale, in terms of revenues and assets, while maintaining the current credit
profile. Negative rating actions may be taken if net debt to operating EBITDAR
is consistently higher than 2.5x and if operating EBITDAR margin falls below 8%
on a sustained basis. The latter would reflect Japfa's diminished ability to
pass on costs to end-customers, as well as a weaker business profile.