(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Korea
Exchange Bank's (KEB) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook and
Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is
provided below.
The affirmation of KEB's IDRs reflects Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high propensity for support from South
Korean government ('A+'/Positive), if needed. Fitch views that
KEB is systematically important not only as one of the main
commercial banks in South Korea but also as a key player in
trade finance and foreign currency settlement. KEB holds 6% of
the system's total assets and facilitates 30% of the nation's
trade finance.
KEB's 'bbb+' Viability Rating is underpinned by its strong
capitalization and solid franchise, especially in providing
trade finance and foreign exchange services to importers,
exporters, and retail customers. However, it also reflects
concentration risks in large corporate loans and the lack of a
long-term strategy due to litigation issues and the exit plan of
its 51.02% shareholder, Lone Star Fund, a US-based private
equity fund, to sell its stake to Hana Financial Group
(HFG). The rating has been affirmed as Fitch would
not expect the sale to HFG to lead to any material weakening of
its financial profile in the medium term (such as from higher
dividend payments).
KEB's loan quality was sound with a non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio of 1.3% and provision coverage ratio (inclusive of
loan loss reserves booked in retained earnings) of 137% at
end-Q311. Fitch also notes that its precautionary-and-below
loans fell to 2.8% of total loans at end-Q311 from a peak of
3.3% at end-Q111. However, KEB's concentration risk, driven by a
sizable exposure to large corporates including Hynix (37% of
KEB's total loans versus 26% for the system), is the primary
risk.
KEB's profitability outperformed the system average due to
realized gains from the sale of equity securities, most of which
the bank acquired through debt-to-equity swaps during/after the
Asian crisis. Once KEB has disposed of its equity securities in
Q112, KEB's profitability would become comparable with its
peers. KEB's regulatory net interest margin in H111 was 2.7%
compared with 2.4% for the industry average.
Like other Korean banks, KEB has negligible foreign currency
retail deposits although foreign currency deposits from
corporates is larger than its local peers. The loan-to-customer
deposit ratio at end-H111 is estimated to be 118% and is not
likely to see significant improvement. Capitalization is strong
with a Tier 1 ratio of 11.6% at end-Q311 under Basel II F-IRB
approach for credit risk.
Upside potential for KEB's IDRs is limited given its Support
Rating Floor already factors in strong propensity to support.
Unless Fitch anticipates either less propensity or ability for
the sovereign to support the bank, no change in the
support-driven IDR is expected.
A significant improvement in its loan concentration risk and
a strengthened and more diversified foreign currency retail
deposit base may put upward pressure on KEB's VR. Downside risk
for the VR may arise from a significant increase in credit
costs, deterioration in profitability or weakening
capitalisation. Currently, Fitch views such a prospect as
remote.