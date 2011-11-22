(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-' rating to the US$100 million guaranteed floating-rate senior unsecured
bond issuance by Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. Ltd (NR). The issuance is
guaranteed by Shinhan Bank (Shinhan; A-/Stable/A-2). The equalization of the
rating on the issuance with the rating on Shinhan reflects our view that the
guarantee is irrevocable and unconditional. We also view it as a guarantee for
timely payment, and therefore the issuance qualifies for rating substitution
treatment. The rating on the unsecured debt will also be reviewed in the coming
months under our new bank criteria published on Nov. 9, 2011.
