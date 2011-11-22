(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
BICRA ACTION
On Nov. 22, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that it had assigned Mongolia to its Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment (BICRA) group '9'. We also assigned an economic
risk score of '9' and an industry risk score of '8'.
RATIONALE
We have reviewed the banking sector of Mongolia
(BB-/Stable/B). Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one
"designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A
BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial
institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in
both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the
highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9'
are Cambodia and Papua New Guinea.
Our economic risk score of '9' for Mongolia reflects a "very
high risk" assessment of "economic resilience", a "high risk"
assessment of "economic imbalances," and an "extremely high"
assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria
define those terms.
Mongolia is a narrowly based, small economy with high
reliance on the mining sector, and low income levels, in our
view. These factors make the economy vulnerable to the commodity
cycle. There are also economic risks associated with the high
inflation in Mongolia. Solid economic growth prospects, together
with progress in economic stabilization and the realization of
an open, market-led economy partly offset these weaknesses.