Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned it 'AA-' long-term
counterparty credit rating to life reinsurer RGA Reinsurance Co. of Australia Ltd. The
outlook is stable.
The rating on Australian life reinsurer RGA Reinsurance Co. of Australia Ltd.
(RGA Australia) reflects our opinion of the company's "core" status within,
and combined strength of, the RGA Reinsurance Group of companies. As such, RGA
Australia's rating is equalized with the creditworthiness of the RGA
Reinsurance Group.
We consider RGA Australia to be a "core" entity of the RGA Reinsurance Group.
The company is wholly owned by the RGA Reinsurance Group, has product lines
consistent with the group, services the group's multinational clients, and is
a material part of global operations, contributing around 5% of equity. In our
view, RGA Australia has a strong stand-alone credit profile, reflecting the
prospective strong life-industry growth in Australia, significant market
share, and conservative reinsurance arrangements. Moderating factors include
the very competitive reinsurance market for group risk and the reasonably
concentrated counterparty exposure.
"RGA Australia's creditworthiness benefits from the demand for its product
being underpinned by the strongly growing nature of Australia's life insurance
market," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Mark Legge. The anticipated
robust industry growth is a result of a nationwide compulsory superannuation
requirement, with most funds including default: life, total and permanent
disability, and increasingly income protection. The current compulsory
superannuation requirement is 9% of gross salary, and this is mandate to rise
progressively to 12% by 2019. Moreover, Australia is viewed as having a low
penetration of life-type product coverage relative to other developed
countries.
The company has a strong market share, ranking number two by gross written
premiums (26% of market) and a material annual gross written premium of around
A$600 million. RGA Australia has a large distribution footprint, providing
treaty reinsurance to 85% of life insurers operating in Australia and
facultative to most of the market. While RGA Australia has significant
counterparty concentration, this is mitigated by such parties having strong
credit ratings.
We view RGA Australia's reinsurance arrangements as being conservative. The
company has retroceded around one-third of its premiums to its affiliate, RGA
Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--). In addition, retentions are generally at low
levels compared with available capital. RGA Australia's risk-based
capitalization is in line with the rating.
While we consider RGA Australia's operating performance to be strong, the
company will be challenged by the continued tight margins in the group risk
business, which comprises around 60% of gross written premium. The group
business is characterized by not only intense competition, but higher lapse
rates compared with pre-2008, when margins were more favorable.
The stable outlook reflects that of RGA Reinsurance Group.
