(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Mongolia's Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with Stable Outlook. The
agency has also affirmed its Short-Term IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'B+'.
"Mongolia's economy is set to expand rapidly as the mineral sector develops,
but a stronger policy framework is needed to manage the boom," said Andrew
Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch. "The economy currently
risks overheating amid rapid growth in bank lending and government spending."
Mongolia emerged from its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme with a
new fiscal policy framework including a Stabilisation Fund (SF) for saving
excess mineral-derived revenues starting 2011, and a medium-term budget
framework (MTBF) setting out a path for the structural deficit (adjusted for
commodities prices) to 2013. But savings in the SF have been negligible (just
MNT65.7bn by October 2011, 0.6% of 2011 GDP), while a revision to the 2011
budget essentially spent a revenue overshoot, against the spirit of the MTBF.
Strong growth in entitlement spending in 2011 that would be hard to unwind
leaves the budget exposed to future commodity-price volatility. However, the
moderate level of government debt - expected at just 25% of GDP by end-2011 -
supports the ratings.
Real GDP grew 20.8% in Q311 yoy, up from 17.3% in Q211. Fitch projects a 17%
growth for the year. Foreign direct investment (FDI), overwhelmingly into the
mining sector, totalled USD2.7bn or about 32% of GDP in just the first nine
months of the year. But the boom has other drivers beyond mining: government
spending was up 43% in October 2011 (year-to-date, yoy) while credit grew 79% in
the year to October. House prices rose a rapid 17% yoy in September 2011. Bank
supervision remains an area of concern, with the IMF raising concerns over the
practice of supervisory forbearance and the robustness of supervision. Inflation
rose to 10% in September 2011, above the 12-month average of 9%.
The economy's external liquidity position has strengthened with official
reserves rising to USD2.6bn by end-September, up 14.4% year-to-date. The current
account deficit is projected at 26% of GDP for 2011, but is funded by FDI
inflows. Following repayment of a USD75m bond in 2010, sovereign external debt
is entirely from multilateral and bilateral official creditors. The average
interest rate on the external debt was around 1% in 2010. The sovereign became a
net external creditor to the tune of around 4% of GDP in 2010, a position
sustained in 2011.
Mongolia's core public institutions and quality of governance are a relative
strength in the 'B' range, although maintaining these strengths once mineral
revenues start flowing strongly will be crucial. Per capita income of USD3,100
in 2011 is near the 'B' range median but below the 'BB' median of USD3,700.
Mongolia's longer-term prospects are bright, but managing the resources-led
boom will be challenging. Building fiscal buffers against commodity price
volatility would be positive for the ratings, although progress on this around
elections for parliament in 2012 and the presidency in 2013 will likely be slow.
Completing banking sector reform and strengthening bank supervision could reduce
risks of further banking crises and would support the ratings.