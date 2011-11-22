(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Hana Bank's (Hana) hybrid securities at 'BB+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has simultaneously affirmed Hana's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

Hana's IDRs are driven by the bank's Support Rating Floor, reflecting Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity to support the bank by the South Korean government ('A+'/Positive), if needed. Fitch views that Hana is systematically important as one of the major commercial banks in South Korea, with a sizable franchise in the local banking system, accounting for 8%, 9%, and 9% of the system's total assets, loans, and deposits, respectively. Unless Fitch anticipates either less propensity or ability for the sovereign to support the bank, no change in the support-driven IDR is expected.

The removal of Hana's hybrid securities from RWN and affirmation of its 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR) reflect Fitch's view that the planned acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank ('A-'/Stable) by its parent Hana Financial Group (HFG) would have no material impact on Hana's standalone credit profile, providing HFG does not rapidly complete the acquisition of KEB, which Fitch expects to be the case. The potential impact from funding the acquisition has been reduced as HFG has less need to issue additional debt, while Hana's financial performance has also improved. Hana's VR is underpinned by its strong local franchise and adequate capitalisation. It also takes into account a below-average funding/liquidity profile by international standards and weaker profitability than its immediate peers.

The rating of Hana's hybrid securities (preferred shares) reflects their going-concern loss absorption features. The 'BB+' rating is two notches below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's current criteria and notching practice for such performing securities. However, under proposed revisions of Fitch's criteria, the rating of the hybrid securities and subordinated bonds may be lowered. For details, please refer to the exposure draft of 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' dated 28 July 2011.

Hana's regulatory net interest margin was 2.0% in H111, which is lower than the industry average of 2.4%. The bank has been keen on controlling costs to support its bottom line profitability which was hit hard during the global credit crisis by elevated credit costs.