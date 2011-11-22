(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Small
Operators Trust 2012 - an ABS transaction - as follows:
- INR3,617.5m Series A1 pass through certificates (PTCs):
International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf(exp)';
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook
Stable
- INR6,524.9m Series A2 pass through certificates (PTCs):
International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf(exp)';
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook
Stable
- INR1,014.2m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit
enhancement: National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned
to the Trust is originated by Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.
(STFCL; the "originator" or "seller"; 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1+(ind)').
The expected ratings of the Series A1 and Series A2 PTCs
address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC
investor by the scheduled maturity date of March 2013 and
October 2016, respectively, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the
ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of
October 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation.
The expected rating is based on the origination, servicing,
collection and recovery expertise of STFCL, the legal and
financial structure of the transaction and the credit
enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans to be assigned to the Trust at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR10,142.4m at the
cut-off date of 31 October 2011. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement for the pool is expected to be in the form of either
fixed deposits kept with eligible institutions or guarantees
provided by banks rated at least 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/'BBB-'/Outlook
Stable. It will be equal to 13.40% of principal outstanding,
consisting of a first loss credit facility of 3.40% and a second
loss credit facility of 10.00%, as of the cut-off date.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.
A presale report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.