Nov 22- Fitch Ratings reiterates its view that Spain's new government will need to legislate for additional measures to meet the deficit targets laid out in the country's existing Stability Programme.

The government's fresh mandate, following the victory, with an outright majority, of the Popular Party in Sunday's parliamentary election, provides a window of opportunity. If it is to improve market expectations of its capacity to grow and reduce debt within the confines of the eurozone, it must positively surprise investors with an ambitious and radical fiscal and structural reform programme.

Spain has a commitment to fiscal discipline and a strong recent record of taking additional measures to meet its fiscal targets. Our baseline fiscal projections assume this will happen. Public debt will therefore peak at 72% of GDP, which is sustainable, despite higher long-term interest rates.

However, the risks to this forecast are large and have grown with the intensification of the eurozone debt crisis following the recent EU and G20 summits. Spanish government bond yields have been pushed higher and near-term growth expectations lower.

Fitch rates Spain 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. When we downgraded Spain from 'AA+' on 7 October, we noted that missing official fiscal targets would put the rating under pressure, as would weaker-than-expected growth or higher-than-expected bank recapitalisation costs.

Regional governments pose the largest risk to Spain's fiscal consolidation. The Spanish regions' aggregate deficit for the first half of 2011 was 1.2% of GDP. This was only just below to the full-year deficit target, meaning the central government probably has to surpass its own target for Spain to hit its overall general government deficit target of 6.0% this year.

The negative outlook already takes into account these threats to Spain's rating. The high investment grade rating incorporates Fitch's judgement that as a solvent and systemically important sovereign, in extremis, the ECB and/or European Financial Stability Facility/IMF will step in to prevent a self-fulfilling liquidity crisis.