(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings reiterates its view that Spain's new
government will need to legislate for additional measures to
meet the deficit targets laid out in the country's existing
Stability Programme.
The government's fresh mandate, following the victory, with
an outright majority, of the Popular Party in Sunday's
parliamentary election, provides a window of opportunity. If it
is to improve market expectations of its capacity to grow and
reduce debt within the confines of the eurozone, it must
positively surprise investors with an ambitious and radical
fiscal and structural reform programme.
Spain has a commitment to fiscal discipline and a strong
recent record of taking additional measures to meet its fiscal
targets. Our baseline fiscal projections assume this will
happen. Public debt will therefore peak at 72% of GDP, which is
sustainable, despite higher long-term interest rates.
However, the risks to this forecast are large and have grown
with the intensification of the eurozone debt crisis following
the recent EU and G20 summits. Spanish government bond yields
have been pushed higher and near-term growth expectations lower.
Fitch rates Spain 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook. When we
downgraded Spain from 'AA+' on 7 October, we noted that missing
official fiscal targets would put the rating under pressure, as
would weaker-than-expected growth or higher-than-expected bank
recapitalisation costs.
Regional governments pose the largest risk to Spain's fiscal
consolidation. The Spanish regions' aggregate deficit for the
first half of 2011 was 1.2% of GDP. This was only just below to
the full-year deficit target, meaning the central government
probably has to surpass its own target for Spain to hit its
overall general government deficit target of 6.0% this year.
The negative outlook already takes into account these
threats to Spain's rating. The high investment grade rating
incorporates Fitch's judgement that as a solvent and
systemically important sovereign, in extremis, the ECB and/or
European Financial Stability Facility/IMF will step in to
prevent a self-fulfilling liquidity crisis.