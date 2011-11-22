(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings said in a special report released
today that credit metrics for rated memory semiconductor
manufacturers in Asia-Pacific will remain stable in 2012,
despite a weak operational outlook especially for dynamic random
access memory (DRAM). The profitability of rated memory makers
is likely to come under pressure due to price declines of memory
chips, but their financial leverage will broadly remain
commensurate with current rating levels.
"Revenue growth and profitability in the memory
semiconductor industry will remain constrained by over-supply
and resultant falls in memory prices " said Alvin Lim, associate
director in Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology
(TMT) team. "However, the Fitch-rated memory makers should be
able to withstand sharp price declines and will gain market
share backed by their cost competitiveness and strong balance
sheets," added Mr. Lim.
Fitch believes that the over-supply in production capacity
is likely to be sustained and cause DRAM prices to fall further,
resulting in negative revenue growth in 2012. However, the
industry will cut capex, and second-tier makers are likely to
reduce capacity - which should hold back the extent of price
falls.
On the other hand, memory makers with a sizable exposure to
specialty DRAM, such as server and mobile DRAM, will be able to
partly mitigate the weak demand for commodity DRAM associated
with personal computers (PCs). Although the competition in the
specialty DRAM market will also become intense, this sector
should still provide opportunities for growth.
As for NAND, Fitch expects demand growth to be as strong in
2012 as 2011. The agency believes this will be underpinned by
the rising penetration of smart devices, a major demand driver
for embedded NAND. A rising adoption of solid state disk (SSD)
as the main storage for notebook PCs will also boost demand.
NAND revenue will rise, as bit shipment growth will outpace the
fall in prices.
Under such operational environment, Fitch does not foresee
any substantial deterioration in the credit profiles of its
rated memory manufacturers - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
(SEC, 'A+'/Stable), Toshiba Corporation
(Toshiba, 'BBB-'/Stable), and Hynix Semiconductors Inc,
(Hynix, 'BB-'/Rating Watch Positive). Weak industry
conditions are likely to be mitigated by these companies' strong
market positions, technology leadership and robust liquidity.
SEC and Toshiba will also benefit from their well-diversified
business portfolios.
