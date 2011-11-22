(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Bangkok Insurance and Dhipaya Insurance have significant risk exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand.

-- Loss estimates are still evolving, but the companies' earnings and capital positions could weaken if the losses are at the higher end of the expected range.

-- We are placing the ratings on the two Thai insurers on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it placed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Thailand-based insurers Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. and Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our 'axAA' ASEAN scale rating on the companies on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch action reflects our view that the earnings and capital positions of Bangkok Insurance and Dhipaya Insurance could materially weaken due to large losses following recent flooding in Thailand.

While the losses are uncertain, the retained amount for local insurers could range from manageable to unexpected. Currently, the market estimates losses to be between Thai baht (THB) 200 billion and THB600 billion. Local insurers could be materially hit if the loss is at the higher end of the projected range.

Bangkok Insurance and Dhipaya Insurance have significant market shares of about 7.7% and 8.1%, respectively, of the local insurance industry. We recognize that foreign insurers operating in Thailand and international reinsurers are likely to pick up the majority of losses.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch action over the next month after we have more clarity on the losses. We could lower the ratings by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the losses on the companies' reinsurance program and capital base.

