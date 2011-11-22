(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22-

OVERVIEW

-- Credit enhancement has increased as the transaction has deleveraged.

-- The reserve fund is fully funded, and excess spread has been reported for each payment date since closing.

-- We have thus raised our rating on the class B1 notes and affirmed our ratings on all other classes.

-- Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 3 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing mortgages originated by Matlock Bank.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on the class B1 notes in Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 3 Ltd. (MARS 3). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on all other classes in the transaction (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow review of the most recent information that we have received for this transaction. Our analysis showed an improvement in collateral performance, and a generally positive trend in key performance indicators.

MARS 3 has a low pool factor of 16.14%. In our opinion, deleveraging, combined with a reserve fund that is not amortizing (GBP6.50 million, or 12.52% of the current note balance), provides credit enhancement that supports an 'A-' rating on the class B1 notes. Excess spread has also been reported for each interest payment date since closing in 2005.

Levels of repossessions are low at just 0.26%, and losses have stabilized. Severe delinquencies, while having shown some volatility, have generally been decreasing. Total delinquencies, meanwhile, have stabilized along with losses.

In March 2012, the note margins are due to step up, along with costs associated with the liquidity facility, basis swaps, and currency swaps. We have factored these additional costs into our cash flow analysis.

MARS 3 is a U.K. nonconforming residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction securitizing mortgages originated by Matlock Bank Ltd.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions on these notes based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).

As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil this transaction using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").