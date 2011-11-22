(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Synthesis Funding Limited's (Synthesis) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) at National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)', following a satisfactory review of the programme.

The review consisted of on-site discussions with Synthesis's sponsor and administrator Nedbank Limited ('AA-(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'). The review covered commercial paper issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.

Synthesis Funding Ltd. (Synthesis) is a South African hybrid ABCP programme structured to issue ZAR-denominated CP up to a maximum aggregate amount of ZAR15bn to fund the purchase of ZAR-denominated financial assets and rated securities. Synthesis may issue CP with a maximum tenor of 364 days.

The face value of the CP outstanding at end-October 2011 was ZAR4.418bn