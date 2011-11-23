(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed MTR Corporation Ltd's (MTRC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed MTRC's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+' and senior unsecured rating at 'AA+'.

MTRC's ratings are equalised with those of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Foreign Currency IDRs: 'AA+'/Stable/'F1+'), reflecting the strong strategic and operational ties between the entities. Any future rating actions on Hong Kong's sovereign ratings would have a direct impact on MTRC's ratings. Furthermore, any deterioration in the relationship and rating linkages with the government - although not expected in the medium term - could also adversely impact MTRC's ratings.

HKSAR is the largest shareholder of MTRC with a 77% stake and has three senior government officials on the company's board. Additionally, the government's transportation policy objectives are to promote a rail-based transit network as the backbone of the local transportation system and to maintain MTRC's financial robustness. To ensure new projects would not impair MTRC's financial profile, the government provides financial support to MTRC. Such support can take the form of property development rights, a dividend waiver or capital grants. A recent example is the grant of a few property development rights for the construction of the South Island Line Project and the extension of the Kwun Tong Line.

MTRC's stand-alone credit profile benefits from its monopolistic market position as the sole railway operator in Hong Kong and its strong credit metrics. Following the operational merger between MTRC and Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation (KCRC, Foreign Currency IDR: 'AA+'/Stable/'F1+'), MTRC's network covers virtually all population and commercial centres in Hong Kong, with access to both the mainland Chinese border and the Hong Kong International Airport. Fitch expects MTRC to maintain a market share of around 40%-45% in the Hong Kong's public transport system in the medium term. Together with an inflation-linked tariff adjustment mechanism, a leasing portfolio of well-located commercial properties, and extensive commercial activities at the rail stations, the company is expected to generate stable and strong operating cash flow. For H111, the company achieved an operating EBITDA of HKD6bn, which represented a year-on-year increase of 9%.

MTRC's overseas rail projects provide incremental cash flow. For H111, overseas railway projects contributed about 4% of the company's EBITDA. However, Fitch does not expect its overseas operations to be a significant contributor of the company's earnings. MTRC does not have a large appetite for making overseas investments.