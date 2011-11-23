(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed MTR Corporation Ltd's (MTRC) Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed MTRC's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+' and senior
unsecured rating at 'AA+'.
MTRC's ratings are equalised with those of Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region (Foreign Currency IDRs: 'AA+'/Stable/'F1+'), reflecting the strong
strategic and operational ties between the entities. Any future rating actions
on Hong Kong's sovereign ratings would have a direct impact on MTRC's ratings.
Furthermore, any deterioration in the relationship and rating linkages with the
government - although not expected in the medium term - could also adversely
impact MTRC's ratings.
HKSAR is the largest shareholder of MTRC with a 77% stake and has three senior
government officials on the company's board. Additionally, the government's
transportation policy objectives are to promote a rail-based transit network as
the backbone of the local transportation system and to maintain MTRC's financial
robustness. To ensure new projects would not impair MTRC's financial profile,
the government provides financial support to MTRC. Such support can take the
form of property development rights, a dividend waiver or capital grants. A
recent example is the grant of a few property development rights for the
construction of the South Island Line Project and the extension of the Kwun Tong
Line.
MTRC's stand-alone credit profile benefits from its monopolistic market position
as the sole railway operator in Hong Kong and its strong credit metrics.
Following the operational merger between MTRC and Kowloon-Canton Railway
Corporation (KCRC, Foreign Currency IDR: 'AA+'/Stable/'F1+'), MTRC's network
covers virtually all population and commercial centres in Hong Kong, with access
to both the mainland Chinese border and the Hong Kong International Airport.
Fitch expects MTRC to maintain a market share of around 40%-45% in the Hong
Kong's public transport system in the medium term. Together with an
inflation-linked tariff adjustment mechanism, a leasing portfolio of
well-located commercial properties, and extensive commercial activities at the
rail stations, the company is expected to generate stable and strong operating
cash flow. For H111, the company achieved an operating EBITDA of HKD6bn, which
represented a year-on-year increase of 9%.
MTRC's overseas rail projects provide incremental cash flow. For H111, overseas
railway projects contributed about 4% of the company's EBITDA. However, Fitch
does not expect its overseas operations to be a significant contributor of the
company's earnings. MTRC does not have a large appetite for making overseas
investments.