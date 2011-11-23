(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- We believe that recent natural catastrophes will weaken
the operating performance and capitalization of Taiwan-based
MSIG Mingtai's parent group. This may prevent the group from
maintaining a financial profile commensurate with the current
ratings on its core entities.
-- We are placing our 'A+' local currency long-term
counterparty and financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater
China scale credit rating on MSIG Mingtai on CreditWatch with
negative implications. This reflects similar rating action that
we recently took on its Japan-based parent group.
-- We are affirming all the ratings.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
placed its 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty and
financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China scale
credit rating on Taiwan-based MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co. Ltd. on
CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we
affirmed the ratings.
The rating action follows our recent placement of the
ratings on MSIG Mingtai's parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co.
Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Mitsui Sumitomo
is a core operating unit of the MS&AD Insurance Group
(for further details see "Ratings On Seven Japanese Insurers
Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published Nov. 22, 2011). MSIG
Mingtai is a strategically important entity of the group and
benefits from its parent's support. The insurer's credit risk
has therefore moved in tandem with the parent group's credit
profile.
"The rating action on the parent reflects our view that
recent natural catastrophes, both within and outside Japan, will
weaken the operating performance and capitalization of MS&AD
Insurance Group in fiscal 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Eva Chou. "This deterioration may prevent the group from
maintaining a financial profile that is commensurate with the
current ratings assigned to its core insurers. A poor investment
environment is also likely to continue to pressure the group's
financial profile, in our view."
We affirmed the 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty
and financial strength ratings on MSIG Mingtai to reflect the
insurer's strategic importance to and implicit support from the
financially stronger parent group.
"The ratings also reflect MSIG Mingtai's superior
capitalization relative to its risk profile, as well as the
insurer's strong liquidity with prudent investment profile,"
said Ms. Chou. "These strengths are partly offset by its
weakened, albeit satisfactory operating performance and the
difficulties the insurer faces to grow in a fiercely
price-competitive environment."
The CreditWatch negative status on MSIG Mingtai reflects the
status of the MS&AD Insurance Group, given the implicit support
the insurer receives from its parent, and its strategic
importance to the group. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch
placement on the group companies within three months after we
get a clearer picture of losses resulting from recent natural
disasters within and outside Japan.
We may lower the ratings on MSIG Mingtai by one notch if the
parent group cannot maintain its financial profile at a level
commensurate with the ratings on its core group members'.
