-- We believe that recent natural catastrophes will weaken the operating performance and capitalization of Taiwan-based MSIG Mingtai's parent group. This may prevent the group from maintaining a financial profile commensurate with the current ratings on its core entities.

-- We are placing our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China scale credit rating on MSIG Mingtai on CreditWatch with negative implications. This reflects similar rating action that we recently took on its Japan-based parent group.

-- We are affirming all the ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had placed its 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings and 'cnAAA' Greater China scale credit rating on Taiwan-based MSIG Mingtai Insurance Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed the ratings.

The rating action follows our recent placement of the ratings on MSIG Mingtai's parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Mitsui Sumitomo is a core operating unit of the MS&AD Insurance Group (for further details see "Ratings On Seven Japanese Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published Nov. 22, 2011). MSIG Mingtai is a strategically important entity of the group and benefits from its parent's support. The insurer's credit risk has therefore moved in tandem with the parent group's credit profile.

"The rating action on the parent reflects our view that recent natural catastrophes, both within and outside Japan, will weaken the operating performance and capitalization of MS&AD Insurance Group in fiscal 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Eva Chou. "This deterioration may prevent the group from maintaining a financial profile that is commensurate with the current ratings assigned to its core insurers. A poor investment environment is also likely to continue to pressure the group's financial profile, in our view."

We affirmed the 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on MSIG Mingtai to reflect the insurer's strategic importance to and implicit support from the financially stronger parent group.

"The ratings also reflect MSIG Mingtai's superior capitalization relative to its risk profile, as well as the insurer's strong liquidity with prudent investment profile," said Ms. Chou. "These strengths are partly offset by its weakened, albeit satisfactory operating performance and the difficulties the insurer faces to grow in a fiercely price-competitive environment."

The CreditWatch negative status on MSIG Mingtai reflects the status of the MS&AD Insurance Group, given the implicit support the insurer receives from its parent, and its strategic importance to the group. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement on the group companies within three months after we get a clearer picture of losses resulting from recent natural disasters within and outside Japan.

We may lower the ratings on MSIG Mingtai by one notch if the parent group cannot maintain its financial profile at a level commensurate with the ratings on its core group members'.

