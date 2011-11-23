(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
OVERVIEW
-- We have observed an increased level of credit enhancement
available to the class 1B notes.
-- We affirmed our rating on the class 1B notes.
-- Agri Securities' series 2002-1 is backed by a portfolio
of Italian lease receivables originated by Banca Agrileasing.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A+
(sf)' credit rating on Agri Securities S.r.l.'s series 2002-1
class 1B notes.
Cumulative gross defaults and total delinquencies reached
4.6% and 5.5%, respectively, at mid-2010. As of September 2011,
they reached 5.7% and 4.6%, respectively. At the same time, the
real estate pool showed a small spike in delinquencies, with a
delinquency ratio of 6.9%, compared with 1.1% of the equipment
and 3.6% of the auto and industrial vehicles pools.
The level of credit enhancement available to the notes has
considerably increased since our last rating action, reaching
33.1% in third-quarter 2011, compared with 13.1% as of January
2010, due to the fast deleveraging of the transaction. Part of
the credit enhancement is provided by a debt-service reserve
funded through principal collections during the first collection
period. The issuer can use the reserve to pay senior costs and
interest on the senior notes and, at the maturity of the
transaction, to pay principal on the notes.
Excess spread has been sufficient to cover all the losses in
the transaction's collateral pool since closing.
The pool factor as of September 2011 was about 9%.
Considering the increased credit enhancement and low pool
factor, even if half of the outstanding balance of the
collateral portfolio were to default, the subordination provided
by the class 1C notes (not rated) would be sufficient to offset
it.
The transaction documents relating to the bank account
provider, Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Stable/A-1), are not
in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published
on Dec. 6, 2010). Under those criteria, if the transaction
documents do not reflect a replacement language in line with any
of our previous counterparty criteria, we allow the counterparty
to support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty's
issuer credit rating (ICR).
At the same time, the transaction documents relating to the
swap provider, UBS AG (A+/Watch Neg/A-1), are
not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria, but are in line
with previous counterparty criteria as of 1999. Under those
criteria, if the transaction documents reflect a replacement
language in line with any of our previous counterparty criteria,
we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not higher
than the counterparty's ICR plus one notch.
We thus deem our rating on the class 1B notes in Agri
Securities' series 2002-1 to be weak-linked to the rating on the
bank account provider and not higher than the ICR on the swap
provider plus one notch. Accordingly, we have affirmed our
rating on the class 1B notes at 'A+ (sf)'--i.e., equal to the
current long-term rating on Deutsche Bank and lower than the ICR
on UBS plus one notch (i.e., 'AA-').
A pool of Italian lease receivables, generated from real
estate, equipment, and vehicle lease contracts originated by
Banca Agrileasing SpA, back this EUR759.6 million transaction,
which closed in June 2002.
