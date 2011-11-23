(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We believe the Spanish RMBS market is likely to face
continuing downside risks in 2012, which could dampen any
improvement in performance.
-- Reported delinquencies increased in Q3 2011 following a
decline in Q1.
-- Our prepayment index continued its long-term decline,
reflecting the low level of mortgage funding due to a depressed
housing market.
-- Spanish banks are undergoing a restructuring process and
have found themselves under increasing pressure from the
eurozone debt crisis.
-- Most of our rating actions in Q3 2011 were as a result of
the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria.
Reported delinquencies in the loan pools backing Spanish
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) increased in Q3
2011, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Q2/Q3
Spanish RMBS index report.
Meanwhile, our prepayment rate index continued to decline,
reaching a new low of 4.07% in Q3 2011, down by 21.12%
quarter-on-quarter.
"In our view, these performance indicators point to further
deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral backing
Spanish RMBS transactions. We believe this has resulted from
lowered economic growth forecasts and the ongoing deteriorating
performance of the real estate and financial sectors," said
credit analyst Virginie Couchet.
She added: "The housing market is showing few signs of
recovery as it remains largely exposed to a supply overhang of
unsold homes against falling demand. And more recently, we have
seen the Spanish financial sector's asset quality worsen as it
has accumulated more nonperforming assets."
On Oct. 13, 2011, we lowered our long-term sovereign credit
ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'AA-' from 'AA'. Combined
with the effects of a deteriorating financial sector, this has
affected the ratings on some Spanish RMBS tranches, which we
lowered or placed on CreditWatch negative as a result.
We took rating actions on a total of 225 Spanish RMBS
tranches in Q3 2011. Of these, we took 138 actions following the
application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, and 87 for
performance reasons, following a credit and cash flow analysis.
