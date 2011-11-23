(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed TNK-BP International Ltd.'s (TNK-BP) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed TNK-BP Finance's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term rating at F3. The Outlook for all Long-term ratings is Stable.

TNK-BP is the third-largest oil and gas producer in Russia with daily output of 1.77m barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed) in 9M2011, excluding equity affiliates, representing a 2.1% increase yoy due to production growth in Orenburg and from Uvat and Verkhnechonskoye (VCNG) greenfields. Greenfields accounted for 11% of the total output in 9M11. The company's demonstrated ability to implement key projects in a timely fashion and the increasing share of greenfield production over time is beneficial to its business profile.

As part of its long-term strategy to increase the share of gas to over 20% of production and EBITDA, TNK-BP is developing gas assets in Russia, in particular Rospan, which are at an early stage of development. In 2010, TNK-BP reported that its gas sales accounted for only 12% of total hydrocarbon output and a mere 3% of EBITDA. Fitch expects that the share of gas in the company's total hydrocarbon production will not increase materially until 2015. In addition to gas processing, TNK-BP is actively working on the utilisation of its associated gas at power plants, both captive and commercial, in the regions of its operations. In the medium to long term, TNK-BP should benefit from the government's plan to liberalise the price of natural gas sold on the Russian domestic market by 2014. Fitch anticipates domestic gas prices in Russia to increase by 15% in 2012.

Fitch also expects that TNK-BP's EBITDA will remain in the range of USD7.9bn to USD11.4bn in 2011-2014, applying the agency's updated oil price deck (USD102.5 per bbl in 2011, USD85 in 2012, USD77.5 in 2013 and USD70 in 2014 and thereafter), as compared to EBITDA of USD10.2bn in 2010. This is comparable to equally rated peers operating in the Russian oil and gas industry. Fitch expects that EBITDA per boe will gradually decrease from USD19.3 to just above USD13 during the same period under Fitch's conservative oil price assumptions.

Fitch notes that TNK-BP's balance sheet remains healthy, with a debt maturity profile that is appropriate for the current ratings. At 30 September 2011, TNK-BP had gross unadjusted debt of USD7.8bn, all unsecured, with an average maturity of 3.8 years. TNK-BP needs to repay or refinance USD211mn of short-term borrowings in Q411 and further USD1bn in 2012. Fitch forecasts that in 2012 TNK-BP will generate USD7.4bn in cash flows from operations, before capex, acquisitions and dividends of USD8.4bn in total. Liquidity is enhanced by cash on hand of USD2.4bn and committed undrawn credit facilities in excess of USD400m at 30 September 2011.

Fitch estimates that TNK-BP will maintain key mid-cycle credit ratios, such as funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage below 1.5x and an FFO interest coverage ratio above 10x, which is commensurate with the current rating levels.

Russia remains the world's largest oil producing country with an output of 10.34m barrels of oil per day (bpd) in October 2011, which is 11% higher than that of Saudi Arabia, the world's number two producer with 9.4m bpd.

TNK-BP International Ltd. is a BVI-registered parent of a number of exploration and production, refining and marketing companies with assets and operations primarily in Russia and Ukraine. The TNK-BP group is one of the largest vertically integrated companies in Russia and has the third-largest hydrocarbons reserves and production volume in the country. Ownership and control is divided between BP plc (50%) on one side and Alfa Group (25%), Access Industries (12.5%) and Renova (12.5%), collectively referred to as AAR, on the other.