OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Lanark
Master Issuer's series 2011-1 notes.
-- This will be the second issuance out of the Lanark Master
Trust, which was established in 2007.
-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties
in England, Scotland, and Wales, will back the notes.
-- These preliminary ratings are based on our criteria for
rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a
result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ
from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the
ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to Lanark Master Issuer
PLC's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes series 2011-1 (see
list below).
This will be the second issuance out of the Lanark Master
Trust, which was established in 2007. The mortgages included in
the master trust were originated by Clydesdale Bank PLC
and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Ltd.
Clydesdale Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of National
Australia Bank Ltd., is a financial institution which
offers a comprehensive range of banking and other related
services. Its mortgage business focuses on residential prime
owner occupied borrowers, as well as buy-to-let mortgage
products originated through its branch network as well as
intermediaries.
The pool includes offset mortgages. These hold mortgage
loans and current or savings accounts separate, but offset the
balances against each other to reduce interest payments on the
mortgage loan. Offset mortgages are therefore subject to set-off
risk which is covered for by the seller share.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have assigned the preliminary ratings to the notes issued
by Lanark Master Issuer, based on our criteria for rating U.K.
RMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For
Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on
Sept. 15, 2011).
As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are
soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to
proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the
market feedback, which may result in further changes to the
criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS
criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria
change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in the
master trust.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K.
RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions
using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And
Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
