(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating action follows our review of the transaction in light
of the repurchase of defaulted loans by the originator as of the October 2011
IPD.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A2, B, and C notes, relying
on our credit and cash flow analysis of the currently outstanding collateral.
The rating on the class D notes is unaffected.
-- Berica 6 Residential MBS is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed
in February 2006.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Berica 6 Residential
MBS S.r.l.'s class A2, B, and C notes, following our review of the transaction. The rating on
the class D notes is unaffected (see list below).
Delinquencies in the underlying portfolios, from both an absolute and relative
standpoint, have been fairly high during the life of the transaction. As of
the end of the latest collection period in October 2011, mortgage loans in
arrears for more than 90 days were 4.0% of the performing pool, slightly up
from 3.7% in July 2011. Cumulative gross defaults began to show some signs of
flattening out throughout 2011 and currently represent 6.3% of initial
balance, up from 6.2% in July 2011.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza restructured Berica 6 Residential MBS in September
2011, which involved:
-- The repurchase of the whole amount of defaulted mortgages; and
-- The amendment of the interest priority of payments, by adding an item
that, as long as senior notes are outstanding, diverts the funds that were
originally directed toward the payment of the class E additional return. Those
funds are now credited to the cash reserve account (potentially above its
target level).
As a consequence of this, as of Oct. 2011, the transaction featured a EUR26.3
million cash reserve, up from EUR4.5 million in July 2011.
Today's review does not rely on the full reserve amount: We only gave credit
to EUR16.6 million--i.e., its current target level--due to the above-mentioned
item being junior in the interest priority of payments to expenses we cannot
size for (for instance, the termination payments due to the swap counterparty).
Credit enhancement for all rated classes shows a positive trend. The credit
analysis we carried out returned default figures in line with those at closing
(this being due to the fact that, according to Italian criteria, we allow for
higher penalties being assumed on loans in arrears). Loss given default
severities were lower that those at closing.
The rating on the class D notes, which addresses ultimate payment of both
interest and principal, is unaffected following our review. On the October
2011 interest payment date (IPD), due to the extraordinary amount of funds
coming in from the originator's repurchase of defaulted loans and thus
entering the interest priority of payments, the accrued but unpaid interest
for the class D notes was eventually paid out. On forthcoming IPDs, we will
assess under which rating scenario the class D notes will fulfill the
obligation their rating addresses.
Berica 6 Residential MBS is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) transaction, which closed in February 2006. Banca Popolare di Vicenza,
a midsize bank, originated the underlying mortgage loans.