(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating action follows our review of the transaction in light of the repurchase of defaulted loans by the originator as of the October 2011 IPD.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A2, B, and C notes, relying on our credit and cash flow analysis of the currently outstanding collateral. The rating on the class D notes is unaffected.

-- Berica 6 Residential MBS is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in February 2006.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Berica 6 Residential MBS S.r.l.'s class A2, B, and C notes, following our review of the transaction. The rating on the class D notes is unaffected (see list below).

Delinquencies in the underlying portfolios, from both an absolute and relative standpoint, have been fairly high during the life of the transaction. As of the end of the latest collection period in October 2011, mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days were 4.0% of the performing pool, slightly up from 3.7% in July 2011. Cumulative gross defaults began to show some signs of flattening out throughout 2011 and currently represent 6.3% of initial balance, up from 6.2% in July 2011.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza restructured Berica 6 Residential MBS in September 2011, which involved:

-- The repurchase of the whole amount of defaulted mortgages; and

-- The amendment of the interest priority of payments, by adding an item that, as long as senior notes are outstanding, diverts the funds that were originally directed toward the payment of the class E additional return. Those funds are now credited to the cash reserve account (potentially above its target level).

As a consequence of this, as of Oct. 2011, the transaction featured a EUR26.3 million cash reserve, up from EUR4.5 million in July 2011.

Today's review does not rely on the full reserve amount: We only gave credit to EUR16.6 million--i.e., its current target level--due to the above-mentioned item being junior in the interest priority of payments to expenses we cannot size for (for instance, the termination payments due to the swap counterparty).

Credit enhancement for all rated classes shows a positive trend. The credit analysis we carried out returned default figures in line with those at closing (this being due to the fact that, according to Italian criteria, we allow for higher penalties being assumed on loans in arrears). Loss given default severities were lower that those at closing.

The rating on the class D notes, which addresses ultimate payment of both interest and principal, is unaffected following our review. On the October 2011 interest payment date (IPD), due to the extraordinary amount of funds coming in from the originator's repurchase of defaulted loans and thus entering the interest priority of payments, the accrued but unpaid interest for the class D notes was eventually paid out. On forthcoming IPDs, we will assess under which rating scenario the class D notes will fulfill the obligation their rating addresses.

Berica 6 Residential MBS is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, which closed in February 2006. Banca Popolare di Vicenza, a midsize bank, originated the underlying mortgage loans.