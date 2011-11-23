(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on
Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) and
KazAgroFinance's (KAF) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
to Positive from Stable. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed DBK's Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-' and
Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB', and affirmed KAF's
Long-term IDR at 'BB'. A summary of the rating actions is at the
end of this commentary.
The rating actions follow the agency's upgrade of
Kazakhstan's Long-term foreign and local-currency IDRs to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-' and to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', respectively, on 21
November 2011. The Outlooks on Kazakhstan's IDRs are Positive
(for further information, see "Fitch Upgrades Kazakhstan to
'BBB'; Outlook Positive", at www.fitchratings.com.)
DBK's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the very strong
propensity of the Kazakh authorities to provide support in case
of need. This view is based on DBK's ultimate sovereign
ownership, its important policy role as a development
institution, the close association with the government and a
solid track record of capital support.
At the same time, Fitch believes that DBK's increasingly
leveraged balance sheet and the now more material volumes of the
bank's wholesale debt warrant a minimum one-notch difference
between the ratings of the sovereign and the bank, in particular
at higher rating levels, where successive notches on the rating
scale capture ever smaller differences in default probability.
DBK's wholesale debt had risen to USD4.3bn at end-H111, which is
significant compared to gross government external debt (end-2011
forecast:USD5.3bn), but still less than 3% of GDP.
KAF's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the strong propensity
of the Kazakh authorities to provide support in case of need.
This takes into account the company's full (albeit indirect)
government ownership, its policy role in the agricultural
sector, its small size (and hence low cost of any support
required), the track record of government assistance to date and
the low leverage with which the company operates.
However, the lower level of KAF's ratings relative to DBK
reflects the somewhat greater uncertainty about the provision of
government support due to its less prominent policy role, lower
importance for the country's economy and financial system, less
close association with the Kazakh authorities, the indirect
nature of government ownership and the possibility for other
government-controlled entities to take over KAF's functions, in
case of need.
DBK was founded to foster the growth of non-extracting
industries in Kazakhstan. Its owner, the National Welfare Fund
Samruk-Kazyna, is wholly owned by the state. DBK's Basel I tier
I capital ratio fell to 17% at end-H111 as a result of losses
and business expansion, a level which is at best adequate given
the bank's unseasoned, concentrated and high-risk credit
exposures, and its plans for further growth.