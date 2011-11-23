(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Bulgarian Development Bank's (BDB) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-Term IDR at 'F3', Individual Rating at 'D', Support Rating
at '2' and a Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Positive.
BDB's IDRs and Outlook are aligned with the Bulgarian sovereign. They reflect
the high probability of support given the bank's 99.9%-ownership by the
Bulgarian government, its core development mandate and function as a
governmental policy instrument as well as the legal framework governing the
bank. They also reflect the bank's relatively small size and track-record of
operating with low leverage, and hence the small size of any potential support,
if required, from the sovereign. A change in the bank's Long-term IDR could
result from a change in Fitch's view of the sovereign's ability or willingness
to support the bank, or a change in the bank's current role.
The bank reports solid profitability indicators compared to the Bulgarian bank
sector average (operating profit/average total assets at end-Q311: 6.9%; sector:
0.9%). These are driven by wide net interest margins, themselves derived from
low funding costs and the higher-yielding SME loan book which accounts for a
third of the bank's earning assets. Development Finance Institutions remain a
key source of long-term funding for the bank. The bank does not accept retail
deposits. The bank's high reported regulatory capital ratios (Tier 1 ratio at
end-June 2011: 63.1%) indicate the bank is positioned for growth.
Impaired loans (loans overdue by 90 days) increased to 8.9% of the gross SME
loan book at end-Q311 (end-2010: 7.9%). This ratio however remains better than
the sector average of 14.5%, in part due to DBK's less seasoned portfolio. The
agency does not expect improvements in asset quality in 2012, due to a
challenging operating environment for SMEs, and the bank's planned shift to a
"smaller" and possibly riskier SME borrower. This shift however, will help ease
the current obligor concentration levels, which remain high (the top 20 loans
accounted for 62% of the end-Q311 gross SME loan book).
BDB's mandate is to provide loan financing to domestic SMEs, either directly, or
through the provision of wholesale earmarked funding for SMEs through local
commercial banks. The bank also acts as the preferred agent for various
government lending programmes, including the assimilation of EU funds. The bank
has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, the National Guarantee Fund and the JOBS
Microfinance Institution.