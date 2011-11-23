(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, Italy-based operating holding company EXOR SpA has demonstrated its ability to consistently meet our loan-to-value objective of 20% for the ratings over the last few years, even in times of high equity market volatility.

-- We believe that the demerger of Fiat SpA has improved the credit characteristics of EXOR's portfolio, with stronger liquidity and diversification.

-- In addition, we think that the company's conservative financial policy will help maintain leverage at a modest level.

-- As a result, we are revising our outlook on EXOR to stable from negative, and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that EXOR will continue to maintain its conservative capital structure and, consequently, its meaningful financial flexibility.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Italy-based operating holding company EXOR SpA to stable from negative. At the same time, the 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on EXOR were affirmed.

The outlook revision reflects EXOR's ability to consistently satisfy our loan-to-value (LTV) ratio objective of 20% over the last few years, even in times of high equity market volatility. In our view, this results from management's relatively prudent investment policy, limited tolerance for leverage at the holding company level, and long-term investment philosophy.