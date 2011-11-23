(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings says that following the recent downgrade of Skipton Building Society to 'BBB'/Negative/'F3', the agency has been informed that Skipton intends to continue to undertake product switches, further advances and loan substitutions in the Darrowby No.1 plc RMBS transaction.

Fitch has been informed that Skipton intends to provide a certificate of its solvency on a monthly basis rather than the current quarterly basis. The agency will not take rating action as a result of this notification and will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.