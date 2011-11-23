(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings says a plan to impose new local-funding requirements on Austrian banks operating in Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe (CESEE) should help ensure banks manage down their CESEE funding needs without imposing significant new constraints on lending.

While Austrian banks have in the past used money raised at home to fund lending in CESEE, we believe they are no longer looking to grow their loans significantly faster than their funding in the region.

That means a proposed requirement that the ratio of new loans to new deposits and other local and supranational funding does not exceed 110% is likely to be within the targets that banks have already set for themselves and shouldn't spark a further big slowdown in lending.

We believe the restriction, however, will keep banks gradually lowering their overall loan-to-deposit ratios in the region and will prevent exposure to CESEE growing excessively when sentiment towards the region changes.

While Austria's plan does not represent a major new lending constraint, we believe that if the ongoing eurozone crisis were to intensify then capital and funding pressures on some eurozone banks may force them to cut funding to subsidiaries in Emerging Europe beyond the level warranted by local conditions.

Austrian banks have some of the largest exposures in Western Europe to CESEE countries and have faced a sharp increase in loan impairment charges in recent years. Fitch placed Erste Group Bank's 'a-' Viability Rating on Rating Watch Negative in October, among other things reflecting the challenging operating environment in several Central and Eastern European markets, especially Hungary and Romania.

While the proposed restrictions appear to set a sensible balance, we do not expect them to have an impact on Viability Ratings or on IDRs. The latter are at the Support Rating Floor of 'A' for Erste Bank as well as Raiffeisen Bank and UniCredit Bank Austria.

Proposals from the Austrian Financial Market Authority and the Oesterreichische Nationalbank are still at a preliminary stage, creating a risk that the final requirements could change.

