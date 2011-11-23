Nigeria plans 133 bln naira treasury bill sale next week
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria plans to sell 133.24 billion naira ($424 mln) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on TDX Group Ltd. as a master servicer of consumer finance in the U.K.
The withdrawal of the master servicer ranking was made at TDX's request.
COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday bounced from their five-week closing low hit in the previous session, led by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and with foreign investors buying into the island nation's risky assets.