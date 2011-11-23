(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating to SEFPL DA Sep 11 - III - an ABS transaction - as follows:

INR999.94m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The construction equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Negative).

The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of March 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on SEFPL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR999.94m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss credit facility (SLCF), which are provided in the form of fixed deposits with Vijaya Bank ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Negative) in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement will be equal to 15.25% of initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 7.75% and an SLCF of 7.5% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.