(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
-- The recent natural catastrophes in Asia are likely to
have a negative effect on SJ Singapore's parent group, NKSJ.
-- We consider SJ Singapore's parent Sompo Japan Insurance
Inc. to be a core subsidiary of the group.
-- We are placing our 'A+' insurer financial strength
ratings on SJ Singapore on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
placed its 'A+' insurer financial strength rating on Sompo Japan
Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (SJ Singapore) on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
"The CreditWatch placement follows a similar action on core
insurers in SJ Singapore's parent group, NKSJ," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. We consider SJ Singapore's
parent Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (AA-/Watch Neg/--) to be a
core subsidiary of the NKSJ group.
"In our view, the recent natural catastrophes in Asia, such
as the typhoons in Japan in September 2011 and the recent floods
in Thailand, will weaken the operating performance and
capitalization of the NKSJ group in the fiscal year ending March
2012," said Mr. Clarkson. "As such, the group may not maintain a
financial profile that is commensurate with the ratings assigned
to its core insurers. A poor investment environment is also
likely to continue to pressure the group's financial profile, in
our view."
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within three
months after we get a clearer picture of losses resulting from
the flooding in Thailand. We will also discuss with the NKSJ
group and analyze trends of underlying underwriting
profitability excluding the natural catastrophe losses. At the
same time, we will assess the impact of investment market
volatility on the group's operating performance and capital
position. We could downgrade core NKSJ group insurers and SJ
Singapore if our analysis concludes that the group is unlikely
to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the ratings on
its core insurers. We expect any downgrades following the
CreditWatch placement to be within one notch.
