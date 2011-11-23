(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Republic of Turkey's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the ratings
at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed Turkey's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and
Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'.
"The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects an increase in near-term risks
to macroeconomic stability as Turkey faces the challenge of reducing its large
current account deficit and above-target inflation rate against the background
of deterioration in the global economic and financing environment," says Ed
Parker, Managing Director in the EMEA Sovereign group at Fitch.
"Nonetheless, the ratings are supported by favourable government debt dynamics,
a healthy potential growth rate and a strong banking sector. If Turkey attains a
'soft landing' and near-term macro-financial risks recede, then upward rating
dynamics could resume," added Parker.
Turkey's macroeconomic performance has been very volatile as it has a low
savings rate and has been unable to grow robustly without generating major
imbalances. In Fitch's view, the economy 'over-heated' in H111, with bank credit
surging by 36% yoy, fuelling double-digit GDP growth, rising inflation and a
widening in the current account deficit (CAD) to USD78bn in the 12 months to
September 2011 (which Fitch estimates would be the second highest in the world
after the US).
Economic activity and credit growth have started to slow in recent months.
Fitch's base case is that GDP growth will ease to 2.2% in 2012 from 7.5% in
2011, before recovering to 4.5% in 2013, inflation will decline and the CAD will
narrow. However, Turkey's large external financing requirement leaves it
vulnerable to the deterioration in the global outlook and there is a downside
risk of a less benign macroeconomic adjustment.
Fitch forecasts the CAD to increase to 9.8% of GDP in 2011 from 6.5% of GDP in
2010, well above the ten-year 'BB' range median of 2%, before easing to 7.6% in
2012. Year-to-date CAD financing has been dominated by short-term and portfolio
debt inflows and running down foreign assets, leaving the country vulnerable to
the worsening in global financial conditions. In 2012, Fitch estimates that
Turkey's CAD, amortisation on medium and long-term external debt plus stock of
short-term debt will be around USD194bn, compared with foreign exchange reserves
of USD93.6bn at end-September 2011. In addition, USD17bn of non-residents'
holding of local currency debt falls due. Turkey's net external debt ratios are
above the 'BB' range median and on an upward trend.
Inflation has been significantly higher and more volatile than for 'BB' range
peers. Fitch forecasts inflation at 9.2% at end-2011, well above the central
bank (CBRT) target of 5.5%, which would be the fourth time the CBRT has missed
its target in six years. Facing challenging and volatile global conditions, the
CBRT has deployed an activist and unorthodox policy mix, including low real
interest rates. Yet the large lira depreciation, strong credit growth, high
inflation and the widening in the CAD mean the extent to which it has helped to
support macroeconomic and financial stability is debatable.
Turkey's strong and improving public finances are a key support for its ratings.
Fitch forecasts the general government budget deficit will decline to just 1.3%
of GDP in 2011, from 3.3% in 2010 and 5.8% in 2009, albeit buoyed by the booming
economy. Public debt dynamics are highly favourable due to the government
running primary budget (before interest payments) surpluses, and trend GDP
growth above the real effective interest rate. The agency forecasts general
government debt to decline to 40% at end-2011 from 42% of GDP at end-2010 and
continue decreasing over the medium term. Lower interest costs and a lengthening
in the maturity of debt have cut Turkey's fiscal financing requirement, while
relatively deep local capital markets provide financing flexibility.
Turkey's ratings are also underpinned by a sound banking sector, which is well
capitalised, profitable and moderate in size, and has a low ratio of
non-performing loans, a loan/deposit ratio below 100% and minimal FX lending to
households. GDP per capita is well above the 'BB' range median, while the
business climate and governance are stronger, according to World Bank
indicators. Conversely, political risk weighs on Turkey's ratings. It ranks
below the 'B' range median in the World Bank's governance indicator for
"political stability".
Evidence that Turkey can attain a 'soft landing', with GDP growth returning
towards trend, coupled with greater confidence that inflation is on a path
towards its target rate and the CAD is narrowing to a more sustainable rate
could lead to an upgrade.
However, severe macroeconomic or financial instability such as a
'balance-of-payments crisis' and recession or a failure to secure disinflation,
for example triggered by external shocks or domestic policy mistakes could lead
to negative rating action.