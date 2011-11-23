(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has assigned ABP Finance PLC (ABP Finance or the issuer) senior secured notes expected ratings, as follows:

GBP5bn Note Issuance Programme: 'BBB+(exp)', Outlook Stable

GBP250m fixed rate bonds, expected to mature 2021: 'BBB+(exp)'; Outlook Stable

GBP250m fixed rate bonds, expected to mature 2031: 'BBB+(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The 'BBB+(exp)' expected ratings reflect the resilient operating profile of Associated British Ports Acquisitions Limited (ABPA, or the borrower) and its subsidiaries, underscored by a dominant position in the UK international trade market, with its "landlord" business model featuring protective contractual arrangements with key customers and full flexibility with respect to price and costs. Its resilience is evidenced by its financial performance in the economic crisis of 2007-9 where cargo volumes passing through its ports fell by 19% while EBITDA (including associates' EBITDA) fell by only 1.4%. It also benefits from a well-diversified customer and cargo base.

The expected ratings also reflect the structural protection provided for secured creditors, including a security package with regard to restrictions imposed by the 1981 Transport Act , leverage- and coverage-linked lock-up trigger and default covenants, debt maturity concentration covenants, etc. Noteholders will also benefit from protection provided by the issuer-borrower structure. However, creditors are exposed to hedging counterparty risk, with the ratings linked to some degree with those of hedging counterparties. Furthermore, creditors are exposed to risk related to swap break options available to counterparties.

Fitch believes the company benefits from a strong operating profile, which would be consistent with an 'A' category port, as stipulated in its relevant criteria report, 'Rating Criteria for Ports', published 29 September 2011. However, the agency considers ABPA to be relatively highly leveraged, at least initially.

While Fitch net debt/EBITDA and minimum Fitch debt service coverage ratio metrics in its rating case of 8.0x and 1.44x, respectively, could be considered to be at the lower end of the 4.0x-8.0x and 1.40x-2.50x ranges stipulated for an 'A' category port company in Fitch's criteria, the agency is of the opinion that the incremental risk associated with the refinancing of the three-year GBP850m bridge loan precludes a rating at that level initially. Should ABPA successfully negotiate the refinancing risk of this facility and deleverage as it expects over the next five years, Fitch may consider a positive rating action at that time.

A presale report for ABP Finance PLC will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.