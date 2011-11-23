(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned 'AAA (sf)' ratings to VOBA N. 3's class
A1 and A2 notes.
-- This is Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige's
third Italian RMBS securitization, and the second that we have
rated.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of residential and
small commercial mortgage loans that Banca Popolare dell'Alto
Adige granted to individuals, small businesses, and artisans in
Italy.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA
(sf)' credit rating to VOBA N. 3 S.r.l.'s class A1 and A2
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At the same time, VOBA N.3
also issued an unrated class of notes (see list below).
This is the third securitization of Italian mortgage loans
from this originator, Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige S.C.p.A.
.The transaction is backed by a pool of residential and small
commercial mortgage loans that Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige
granted to individual and small business and artisan borrowers
in Italy.
The main features of the transaction are:
-- The portfolio includes a small portion of loans granted
to small businesses and artisans secured over commercial
properties.
-- The portfolio is concentrated in the Trentino Alto Adige
region of Italy, where the headquarters of Banca Popolare
dell'Alto Adige are located.
-- The transaction is structured with a combined waterfall
for both principal and interest payments.
-- The rated notes are pass-through notes; no excess spread
will be released to junior items before the class A1 and A2
notes are redeemed in full.
-- The interest rate risk exposure deriving from the
mismatch between the interest rate paid under the loans and the
interest rate paid under the notes is hedged by an interest rate
swap. In addition, there is a cap agreement to cover the risk
related to a certain portion of the portfolio that pays a
floating rate with a cap.
-- There is a debt service reserve, which was fully funded
at closing through part of the proceeds of the issue of the
class J notes (not rated). The debt service reserve can be used
to cover shortfalls in the payment of senior expenses and
interest on senior notes, and will amortize subject to certain
conditions being satisfied. On the payment date when the
issuer-available funds, including the debt service reserve, are
sufficient to redeem the notes, the debt service reserve can be
used to redeem the senior notes.