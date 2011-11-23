(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

-- Following a review of Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) under Standard & Poor's revised bank criteria (published Nov. 9, 2011), we have affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on 3CIF.

-- Our ratings on 3CIF were based on the consolidated analysis of the Credit Immobilier de France group (CIF; not rated).

-- They reflected our 'a-' anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for 3CIF and our opinion of CIF's moderate business position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The long-term rating on 3CIF benefits from one notch of uplift for potential extraordinary government support in a crisis.

-- We have withdrawn the counterparty credit ratings and all issue ratings on 3CIF at the bank's request. The outlook was negative before the withdrawal.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF). The counterparty credit ratings and all ratings on 3CIF were subsequently withdrawn at the bank's request. The outlook was negative before the withdrawal.

Standard & Poor's derived its ratings on 3CIF from the consolidated analysis of the Credit Immobilier de France group (CIF; not rated).

The ratings reflected our anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-' for 3CIF and our opinion of CIF's moderate business position, very strong capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

Our assessment of 3CIF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) was 'a-'.

The 'a-' anchor SACP draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in France, where CIF operates exclusively. (See "BICRA On France Maintained At Group '2'," published Nov. 9, 2011.)

CIF's business position was moderate, in our view. As the second-largest mortgage-lending specialist in France in a market dominated by universal banks, CIF is a relatively small player with a market share of around 4%.

Our assessment of CIF's capital and earnings as very strong was based on our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio before concentration charges standing at about 18.5% in the next 18-24 months. We considered the equity base to be of high quality, exclusively comprising Tier 1 capital.

Our risk position assessment for CIF was moderate owing to CIF's business and geographic concentration. CIF concentrates on business that carries relatively low risk, but we believe that its loan book exhibits higher credit risk than domestic peers' mortgage lending operations.

CIF's funding was average and its liquidity position adequate, in our opinion. CIF's full reliance on wholesale funding is mitigated by CIF's issues of French covered bonds ("obligations foncieres"), which we consider to be less confidence-sensitive instruments of funding because they provide a secured framework for investors. In our view, further evidence of the importance of the covered bond market is the European Central Bank's support through its recent announcement of a purchase plan of these instruments. We consider that the size of CIF's reported liquidity reserves on Oct. 31, 2011, was sufficient for CIF to survive up to about six months under a scenario of debt amortization and new funding needs, generated by ongoing loan production in a context of closed access to debt markets.

The long-term counterparty credit rating on 3CIF was one notch higher than its SACP, reflecting our view of CIF's moderate systemic importance in France and our assessment of the French government (Republic of France; unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+) as supportive to its banking sector.

The negative outlook primarily reflected our concern that CIF's liquidity position could weaken in a context of lasting, reduced access to financial markets for funding.

We would have considered lowering the ratings if we had seen indications that CIF's liquidity position substantially weakened. Conversely, we would have considered revising the outlook to stable if CIF had demonstrated its ability to maintain ample liquidity reserves despite prolonged difficult market conditions.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On France Maintained At Group '2', Nov. 9, 2011