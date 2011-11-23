(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 --

-- We believe that German-based utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG's credit risk profile will suffer from weaker profitability and cash flow generation, resulting mainly from the accelerated phase-out of nuclear generation in Germany and falling electricity generation margins.

-- We are revising our assessment of EnBW's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-', but revising our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support from the main shareholder to "moderate" from "low".

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the company to stable from negative and affirming our 'A-/A-2' long-term/short-term corporate credit ratings on EnBW.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that key credit metrics will stabilize at the level appropriate for the 'bbb+' SACP over the medium term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on German-based utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW) to stable from negative and affirmed the 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings. The rating on EnBW's junior subordinated debt was lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

The rating actions reflect our revised view of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-', mainly resulting from our expectations of weaker profitability and credit metrics, which, however, is offset by a change in our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support from its main shareholder, the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (46.55% share) (AA+/Positive/A-1+), to "moderate" from "low". The downgrade of the junior subordinated debt follows the revision of the SACP to 'bbb+' and reflects the notching down by two notches from EnBW's SACP.

In our view, EnBW's cost competitiveness has weakened since the German government's decision to phase out nuclear power generation earlier than initially planned, which resulted in the immediate closure of two of EnBW's reactors. As a consequence, we think that EnBW's profitability and cash generation capacity have structurally weakened. Although we understand the company aims to replace the generation capacity lost, profitability is unlikely to return to historical levels over the medium term. However, the company remains the third-largest German power generator and the leading integrated utility in the prosperous German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg. It also maintains a share of low-risk regulated grid operations. We consequently continue to view EnBW's business risk profile as "strong".

The stable outlook reflects our base-case scenario, which projects that EnBW's key credit metrics will stabilize at a level commensurate for a 'bbb+' SACP over the medium term. In particular, we currently expect the company to maintain an adjusted funds from operations-to-debt ratio of about 20%. We expect EnBW will be able and willing to manage potential mergers and acquisition activity, capital expenditures, and shareholder returns to achieve adequate cash-flow-protection ratios commensurate with the current rating level.

We could consider a negative rating action should we see evidence that EnBW's business risk profile has further materially weakened or if the company failed to achieve appropriate credit-protection ratios for the rating level on a sustainable basis.

We could consider a positive rating action should we see that the company is able to sustainably achieve materially stronger credit metrics without any deterioration in our assessment of its business risk profile.

