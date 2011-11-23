(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
-- We believe that German-based utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG's
credit risk profile will suffer from weaker profitability and cash flow generation, resulting
mainly from the accelerated phase-out of nuclear generation in Germany and falling electricity
generation margins.
-- We are revising our assessment of EnBW's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-', but revising our view of the likelihood of
extraordinary support from the main shareholder to "moderate" from "low".
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the company to stable from
negative and affirming our 'A-/A-2' long-term/short-term corporate credit
ratings on EnBW.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that key credit metrics
will stabilize at the level appropriate for the 'bbb+' SACP over the medium
term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on
German-based utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW) to stable from negative and
affirmed the 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings. The rating on EnBW's junior
subordinated debt was lowered to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The rating actions reflect our revised view of the company's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-', mainly resulting from our
expectations of weaker profitability and credit metrics, which, however, is
offset by a change in our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary
support from its main shareholder, the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (46.55%
share) (AA+/Positive/A-1+), to "moderate" from "low". The downgrade of the
junior subordinated debt follows the revision of the SACP to 'bbb+' and
reflects the notching down by two notches from EnBW's SACP.
In our view, EnBW's cost competitiveness has weakened since the German
government's decision to phase out nuclear power generation earlier than
initially planned, which resulted in the immediate closure of two of EnBW's
reactors. As a consequence, we think that EnBW's profitability and cash
generation capacity have structurally weakened. Although we understand the
company aims to replace the generation capacity lost, profitability is
unlikely to return to historical levels over the medium term. However, the
company remains the third-largest German power generator and the leading
integrated utility in the prosperous German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg. It
also maintains a share of low-risk regulated grid operations. We consequently
continue to view EnBW's business risk profile as "strong".
The stable outlook reflects our base-case scenario, which projects that EnBW's
key credit metrics will stabilize at a level commensurate for a 'bbb+' SACP
over the medium term. In particular, we currently expect the company to
maintain an adjusted funds from operations-to-debt ratio of about 20%. We
expect EnBW will be able and willing to manage potential mergers and
acquisition activity, capital expenditures, and shareholder returns to achieve
adequate cash-flow-protection ratios commensurate with the current rating
level.
We could consider a negative rating action should we see evidence that EnBW's
business risk profile has further materially weakened or if the company failed
to achieve appropriate credit-protection ratios for the rating level on a
sustainable basis.
We could consider a positive rating action should we see that the company is
able to sustainably achieve materially stronger credit metrics without any
deterioration in our assessment of its business risk profile.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010