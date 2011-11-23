(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term
foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. At the same time,
we lowered our long-term local-currency sovereign credit rating on Jordan to 'BB' from 'BB+' and
affirmed the short-term local-currency rating at 'B'. The outlook is negative. The recovery
rating is '4'. The transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BBB-'.
Like many other Arab countries in 2011, Jordan is under public pressure to
meet expectations for political and socioeconomic change. At the same time,
the economy has suffered external shocks from commodity price inflation and
the fallout from regional instability, which has resulted in slower economic
growth and larger fiscal deficits. However, in our view, these challenges are
partially mitigated by Jordan's close relations with donor countries
supporting comparably modest external borrowing needs, though these are rising
as net FDI covers a decreasing share of the current account deficit.
Nevertheless, the domestic political situation is fluid and unpredictable. On
Oct. 17, 2011, media reported that King Abdullah II had sacked Prime Minister
Marouf al-Bakhit after blaming him for failing to deliver any reform momentum.
His replacement, Mr. Awn al-Khasawneh, appears to have international
credibility as well as access to all Jordanian political factions. The
appointment of what we see as a more-moderate and technocratic cabinet may
indicate the King's increased sense of urgency to accelerate political and
economic reforms. Even so, we believe the new government faces major
challenges in meeting the demands of an increasingly impatient public
expecting more-rapid changes. In our view, any reform efforts could also be
complicated by greater polarization between the country's two communities
(Jordanians from the "East Bank" versus those of Palestinian origin).
The mission of the new finance minister, former central bank governor Ummaya
Toukan, is to reduce fiscal imbalances. These imbalances are:
-- The general government budget deficit remains sizable according to our
estimate, at 6.2% of GDP in 2011, compared with 6.7% in 2009;
-- The composition of spending has shifted away from capital expenditures
and toward current expenditures such as food and energy subsidies or transfer
payments; and
-- The fiscal deficit would be higher without foreign grants, notably a
transfer from Saudi Arabia this year amounting to 18% of general government
revenues.
While we consider Jordan's structural deficit to have worsened, bi-lateral
international governmental support is an important buffer. We project net
general government debt will peak at 45% of GDP in 2013, and gradually decline
thereafter.
Jordan's external liquidity may be marginally weakening as its net external
liability position edges up to an estimated 114% of current account receipts
(CARs) in 2011. However, a large portion of this liability is the result of
FDI and external liquid assets continuing to exceed external debt by over 30%.
At 82%, gross external financing needs as a percentage of CARs plus useable
reserves also remain manageable.
Due to higher import prices and a decline in tourism receipts as well as
remittances, we forecast the current account will widen to 7.3% of GDP in
2011. Similarly, foreign reserves have declined by about 3.5% to cover the
loss of foreign investment in response to regional unrest. Nevertheless,
sufficient foreign reserves and what we consider as a prudent monetary policy
should in our view prevent any risks to the Jordanian dinar's peg against the
dollar. We consider the disorderly departure of the central bank governor in
September 2011 to be a reflection of rising political risk more than a decline
in institutional independence.
The lowering of the local-currency ratings is based on Standard & Poor's new
sovereign criteria. Among several factors, local-currency ratings can only
enjoy uplift from the foreign-currency ratings under an independent monetary
policy with a track record of a floating exchange rate. The Jordanian dinar,
however, has been pegged to the U.S. Dollar since 1995. As a result, the
local-currency ratings are equalized with the foreign-currency ratings at
'BB/B'.
The recovery rating of '4' indicates our view of a post-default recovery rate
of 30%-50% and assumes a default by Jordan would likely be related to the
withholding of foreign financial support or a deep recession in key trading
partners such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Under this scenario, the
recovery rating is constrained by our consideration of Jordan's default
history with both public and private creditors during 1989-1993.
The T&C assessment is two notches above the foreign-currency rating to reflect
our opinion that the likelihood of Jordan restricting access to foreign
exchange needed by Jordan-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service is
moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its
foreign-currency obligations. Economic policies are focused outward and there
are very few foreign exchange restrictions, suggesting a lower likelihood than
in more-interventionist sovereigns of resorting to such restrictions in a
severe downside scenario.
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if the political
environment deteriorates and Jordan's fiscal performance fails to strengthen,
and if we see a lag in planned reforms, an economic rebound, and integration
with GCC states. While international support has provided some buffer this
year, we could lower our ratings if foreign grants were to decline without an
offsetting fiscal adjustment. Similarly, if Jordan's external position were to
weaken significantly, the ratings could also come under downward pressure.
On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if the new government
is able to launch reforms that lead to a steadier political environment,
provide support for public finances, and boost external investor confidence.
We could also review the outlook if Jordan's relationship with the GCC becomes
more institutionalized, with measurable and predictable benefits for the
Kingdom.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Jordan (Hashemite Kingdom of), Jun. 1, 2011
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility
Assessments, May 18, 2009
-- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007