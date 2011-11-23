GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks march on as Fed rate hike looms, dollar steady
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23-
-- Miami-based global wireless distributor and supply chain services provider Brightstar Corp.'s reporting of results for the June 2011 quarter were delayed due to the correction of certain financial statement errors.
-- The errors were not material to the company's operating results.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Brightstar, and removing it from CreditWatch, where we placed it with negative implications on Oct. 18, 2011.
-- The negative outlook reflects leverage that is high for the current rating level and weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Brightstar Corp., and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 18, 2011. The outlook is negative.
