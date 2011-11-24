(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Mizuho) and its subsidiary banks, Mizuho Bank, Ltd (MHBK), Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd (MHCB) and Mizuho Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB) at 'A' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed all the other ratings of the four financial institutions. A full rating list is provided below.

The Mizuho group's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect Fitch's view that all entities are sufficiently integrated and systemically important, with an extremely high probability of receiving state support if required. As the group's Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor of 'A', any negative rating action is most likely to stem from a perceived material weakening of either the ability or willingness of Japan's sovereign to provide support. However, as this is not expected at present, the Outlook remains Stable.

The group's VRs are underpinned by its very strong domestic franchise, robust liquidity and sound asset quality, but also take into account the still large (albeit reducing) exposure to stock investments (37% of Tier 1 capital at end-September 2011) as well as modest profitability (annualised ROA in H1FYE11: 0.32%) and capitalisation (Fitch core capital ratio in H1FYE11: 6.2%) relative to local and international peers. In affirming the VRs, Fitch notes the group's modest recovery in non-interest income generating businesses (1.4% growth yoy in H1FYE11), and more obvious strengthening of core capitalisation (from a very low base before common equity raising in 2009 and 2010).

These factors continue to exert upward rating pressure on the VRs, although prospects for an upgrade in the near term are clouded by an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook and how that may further challenge the sustainability of recent improvements. That said, taking into account Mizuho group's strong franchise as the second largest banking group in Japan (by assets), robust liquidity and improved capitalisation, negative rating action on the VRs appears remote, even taking into account increasing uncertainties in the operating environment.

Fitch believes that the group's comprehensive restructuring initiatives should accelerate further reductions in operating costs by reducing the number of employees and duplication of back office functions and facilities, including IT support systems, and these should be largely unaffected by changes in external factors. However, expected improvement in core earnings through cross sales of subsidiaries' products and modest recovery in customer businesses might be increasingly threatened by deteriorating external factors. As such, Fitch sees greater risk of unexpected spikes in losses (such as from loan loss charges and/or stock investment losses) constraining future growth in internal core capital generation, but for the group to manage any challenges without material deterioration in its financial profile.

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Mizuho's Lower Tier II Subordinated debts and Tier 1 preferred securities. In line with the agency's current criteria, the Lower Tier II Subordinated debt instruments are presently rated one notch below Mizuho's support-driven Long-term IDR, while the Tier 1 preferred securities are rated two notches below its VR. However, under proposed revisions of Fitch's criteria, the rating of the hybrid securities may be lowered. For details, please refer to the exposure draft of 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' dated 28 July 2011.