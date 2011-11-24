(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Trust Campanella is an ABS transaction backed by a pool of lease receivables originated by ORIX Corp.

-- We recently received update information, including information on the underlying asset pool, the total projected issue amount, the expected closing date, and the transaction structure.

-- We have affirmed our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A senior beneficial interests and ABL issued under the transaction based on our analysis following the update to the information.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings on Trust Campanella's class A senior beneficial interests and asset-backed loan (ABL), due February 2019. The class A senior beneficial interests and ABL are ultimately backed by a pool of lease receivables originated by ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--).

We recently received updated information, including information on the underlying asset pool, the total projected issue amount (which was reduced to JPY8.1 billion from JPY10.1 billion), the expected closing date, and the overcollateralization amount. Based on our analysis of the transaction following the update to the information, we affirmed our preliminary ratings, which we assigned on Nov. 8, 2011, on the class A senior beneficial interests and ABL. Reflecting the updated information on the underlying asset pool, we now assume approximately 4.2% for the cumulative default rate under our base case scenario.

The preliminary ratings on this asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2019. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Nov. 24, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

