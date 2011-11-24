(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed India's QH Talbros Limited's (QHT)
National Long-term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)', and simultaneously revised the
Outlook to Positive from Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The revision in Outlook reflects the improved financial profile resulting
from lower debt levels and stable operating profitability, which has brought
about a significant reduction in financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating
EBITDA) to 1.99x at FYE11 (FYE10: 2.76x). The agency expects QHT's financial
leverage to continue around the current levels in the short-to-medium term.
QHT's net interest cover also improved to 4.7x in FY11 (FY10: 4.3x). Fitch notes
that QHT's financial leverage has remained at moderate levels despite expansion
plans over the last four years. Also, capacity expansion contributed to revenue,
which grew 41% in FY11 to INR3026m; revenue CAGR over the last four years was
14.3%.
The ratings also benefit from QHT's comfortable liquidity position given its
low working capital requirements, which, coupled with capex of INR97m, resulted
in a positive free cash flow (FCF) margin of 3.9% at FYE11. QHT's net cash
conversion period has stayed in the range of 16-22 days over the last four years
up to FY11. QHT has a diversified customer base - none of its customers account
for more than 15% of total revenue in FY11.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the relatively small size of
operations and historically low level of operating profit (operating EBITDA/net
sales) margins which have stayed in the range of 8%-9% over FY09-FYE11. Fitch
expects the operating profit margin to remain on the lower side due to high
competition in the OEM and the exports segment, which will prevent the company
from fully passing on an increase in operating costs to its customers.
The ratings could be upgraded if financial leverage is sustained below 2.25x
on a continued basis, along with growth in revenue and operating profit. Fitch
may revise the Outlook back to Stable if financial leverage rises above 2.25x
from unexpected capex, or if profitability is lower-than-expected.
QHT is an auto ancillary involved in the manufacturing of steering and
suspension components for four wheelers. In FY11, the company reported revenue
of INR3026m (FY10: INR2150m) with EBITDA & PAT of INR244m (FY10: INR200m) and
INR138m (FY10:INR930m), respectively.
The agency has also affirmed the ratings on QH Talbros's following debt
instruments:
- INR128.79m long-term debt: 'Fitch BBB(ind)';
- INR420m fund-based working capital limits:' Fitch BBB(ind)/FitchA2(ind)';
and
- INR170m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch
BBB(ind)/FitchA2(ind)'.