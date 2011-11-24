(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed India's QH Talbros Limited's (QHT) National Long-term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)', and simultaneously revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The revision in Outlook reflects the improved financial profile resulting from lower debt levels and stable operating profitability, which has brought about a significant reduction in financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) to 1.99x at FYE11 (FYE10: 2.76x). The agency expects QHT's financial leverage to continue around the current levels in the short-to-medium term. QHT's net interest cover also improved to 4.7x in FY11 (FY10: 4.3x). Fitch notes that QHT's financial leverage has remained at moderate levels despite expansion plans over the last four years. Also, capacity expansion contributed to revenue, which grew 41% in FY11 to INR3026m; revenue CAGR over the last four years was 14.3%.

The ratings also benefit from QHT's comfortable liquidity position given its low working capital requirements, which, coupled with capex of INR97m, resulted in a positive free cash flow (FCF) margin of 3.9% at FYE11. QHT's net cash conversion period has stayed in the range of 16-22 days over the last four years up to FY11. QHT has a diversified customer base - none of its customers account for more than 15% of total revenue in FY11.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the relatively small size of operations and historically low level of operating profit (operating EBITDA/net sales) margins which have stayed in the range of 8%-9% over FY09-FYE11. Fitch expects the operating profit margin to remain on the lower side due to high competition in the OEM and the exports segment, which will prevent the company from fully passing on an increase in operating costs to its customers.

The ratings could be upgraded if financial leverage is sustained below 2.25x on a continued basis, along with growth in revenue and operating profit. Fitch may revise the Outlook back to Stable if financial leverage rises above 2.25x from unexpected capex, or if profitability is lower-than-expected.

QHT is an auto ancillary involved in the manufacturing of steering and suspension components for four wheelers. In FY11, the company reported revenue of INR3026m (FY10: INR2150m) with EBITDA & PAT of INR244m (FY10: INR200m) and INR138m (FY10:INR930m), respectively.

The agency has also affirmed the ratings on QH Talbros's following debt instruments:

- INR128.79m long-term debt: 'Fitch BBB(ind)';

- INR420m fund-based working capital limits:' Fitch BBB(ind)/FitchA2(ind)'; and

- INR170m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)/FitchA2(ind)'.