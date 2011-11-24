(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Viom Network Limited's (Viom) 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating.

Viom's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:

- INR5551m outstanding term loans: 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' rating withdrawn

- INR12m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3+(ind)nm' ratings withdrawn

- INR70m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3+(ind)nm' ratings withdrawn

The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage. The agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Viom.

Fitch migrated Viom to the "Non-Monitored" category on 23 March 2011 (for more information, please see 'Fitch Migrates Viom Network's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category, available at www.fitchratings.com).