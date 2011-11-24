TREASURIES-Most yields hit lowest since Nov. after weak U.S. data

* U.S. CPI dips 0.1 percent in May * U.S. retail sales fall 0.3 percent in May * Weak U.S. data reduces bets on third 2017 Fed rate increase * Fed to release policy decision at 2 p.m EDT (1800 GMT) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 14 Medium- and long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since November on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. inflation and retail sales data reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates i