(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has assigned Taishin Lucky Money Market Fund 'AA(twn)/V1(twn)' ratings. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the fund ratings of Taishin 1699 Money Market Fund and Taishin Ta-Chong Money Market Fund at 'AA(twn)/V1(twn)'. All three funds are advised by Taishin Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (TSIT). The investment advisor is wholly owned by Taishin Financial Holdings Company (Long-term Ratings: 'BBB'/Stable/'A+(twn)').

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The three funds share a similar risk profile and are managed by the same portfolio manager. The ratings reflect the funds' good credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale and the portfolio assets' low maturity profile, as are consistent with the funds' investment objective of providing shareholders with stable capital and high liquidity.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

The funds' portfolio assets are generally of good credit quality (over 90% of the funds' respective AUM are assets within ratings band of 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at end-October 2011). The funds have moderate exposures to assets subject to Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative, which accounted for 5%-9% of the funds' respective AUM at end-October 2011. These exposures are highly rated time deposits and commercial papers that will mature by February 2012. Fitch notes that all the three funds' Fund Credit Rating would be steady at 'AA(twn)' in a stress scenario in which the agency apply multiple notches downgrade to the ratings of assets on Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative.

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:

The funds have low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given their portfolio assets' short weighted average maturity (between 136 days and 167 days for the three funds at end-October 2011).

CONCENTRATION:

The funds have a high industry concentration on Taiwan's banking and finance sector, whose credit outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is acceptable by national standards, with the top five borrowers (all of them rated above 'A-(twn)') representing 39%-54% of their respective AUM, which is generally in line with the market.

FUND PROFILE:

The funds invest primarily in good credit quality money market instruments based on Fitch's national rating scale. The funds are among the mid-sized money market funds in Taiwan (respectively grapping 0.7%-1.8% AUM market share of domestic listed money market fund market).

THE ADVISOR:

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. TSIT has experienced asset management staff, and the committee based oversight ensures consistent implementation of investment ideas. The investment processes and staffing have remained stable over the past 12 months.