Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mega Diamond Money Market Fund's (Mega MMF) Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(twn)'. The fund is advised by Mega International Investment Trust Co (MIT). The investment advisor is fully owned by the state-controlled Mega Financial Holdings Co, which itself owns Mega International Commercial Bank (Mega ICBC, Long-term Ratings: 'A-'/'AA(twn)'/Stable) as its principal operating subsidiary. Mega ICBC is the fourth-largest bank in Taiwan by assets and deposits.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The rating affirmations reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile over the 12 months to end-October 2011.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

The Fund Credit Rating reflects the portfolio assets' high average credit quality (87.2% of the fund's AUM is assets within a rating band of 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' at end-October 2011). The short maturity of the invested assets is also a positive factor in the Fund Credit Rating. Fitch caps the Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' to reflect the presence of low-rated securities in the fund's portfolio (12.9% of AUM is in assets rated 'BBB+(twn)/BBB(twn)' at end-October 2011). The proportion of securities subject to Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative is however small (0.06% of AUM at end-October 2011).

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:

The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the fund's short weighted-average maturity (at 147 days at end-October 2011).

CONCENTRATION:

The fund has a high industry concentration on Taiwan's banking and finance sector, whose credit outlook is broadly Stable. Single-name concentration is acceptable by national standards, with the top five borrowers (all of them rated above 'A-(twn)') representing 49.5% of the fund's AUM, which is generally in line with the local market.

FUND PROFILE:

The fund invests primarily in good credit quality money market instruments based on Fitch's national rating scale. The fund is one of the largest money market funds in Taiwan with TWD67.3 billion in AUM at end-October 2011 (equivalent to 9.7% share of domestic listed money market fund market).

THE ADVISOR:

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. Investment processes and staffing have remained stable over the past 12 months.

RATING SENSITIVITY:

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in credit quality of Taiwan banking and finance industry (noting the fund's high exposure to this sector). Meanwhile, Fitch expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, unpinned by the fund's short-maturity profile.

RATING DEFINITION:

'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.

The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by Fitch.

To maintain bond fund ratings, MIT, the administrator of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions and a risk management report. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

For a more detailed fund profile, please refer to Fitch's report of the fund available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at www.fitchratings.com.