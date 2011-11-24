(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Mirae Asset Solomon Money Market Fund's (Mirae Asset Solomon MMF) Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and its Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(twn)'. The fund is advised by Mirae Asset Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd (MASIT). The investor advisor is majority-owned by Mirae Asset Financial Group, a Korea-based asset management firm with presence in major countries globally.

The agency notes that prior to withdrawal, the fund's investment strategy and capacity to provide shareholders with stable capital and high liquidity was consistent with the 'AA(twn)/V1(twn)' fund ratings.

The rating of the issuer is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. The agency will no longer provide analytical coverage or surveillance of Mirae Asset Solomon MMF.