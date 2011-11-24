(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pharma Finance 3 S.r.l 's notes, as follows:

EUR94.40m class A floating-rate notes rated 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN)

EUR6.08m class B floating-rate notes rated 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; removed from RWN

EUR13.30m class C floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The class A and B notes were placed on RWN due to operational risk and unresolved counterparty risk following the downgrade of Banca Popolare di Milano S.c.a.r.l. (BPM, rated 'A-'/Negative/'F2') below 'F1' in May 2010 (see "Fitch Downgrades Banca Popolare di Milano to 'A-'; Outlook Stable" dated 20 May 2010 at www.fitchratings.com), which acted as transaction account bank. According to the legal documentation, the transaction account bank needs to maintain a rating of at least 'F1'.

The rating action follows the replacement as transaction account bank of BPM with Intesa Sanpaolo (IntesaSP; 'A'/Negative/'F1'). Fitch believes that the transaction account bank rating is commensurate with notes rated 'AA-sf' or above and that the replacement of the transaction account bank demonstrates the willingness of the originator to implement the remedial actions envisaged in the legal documentation, thus also mitigating the deal's operational risk.

The class A and B notes were downgraded in April 2011, which triggered an early termination event as detailed in the transaction documentation. As a result, the structure should have allocated all the interest available funds remaining after the payment of the step-up margin, the step-up premium to the class C notes and the step-up guarantee fee to the European Investment Fund (EIF), towards the amortisation of the notes at each subsequent payment date. Fitch has been informed that the originator is negotiating an agreement with the senior noteholders aimed at avoiding the excess spread full trapping mechanism. In Fitch's view this decision will not have a negative effect on the notes' ratings as the initial analysis did not take into account the excess spread trapping mechanism.

Given the extended period of time actually taken to implement the remedial actions envisaged in the legal documentation and to detect the early termination event (see "Fitch Places 2 Classes of Pharma Finance 3 S.r.l. Notes on Rating Watch Negative", dated 17 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), which has taken longer than expected, Fitch will continue to carefully monitor the transaction's counterparty arrangement in order to assess the impact on the notes' ratings.

The EIF guarantees the class C notes and will cover any interest or principal shortfall under the class C notes. Its ratings have remained at 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+' since closing.