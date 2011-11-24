(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited's (Milkfed) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Milkfed's relatively small size of operations versus its peers and weak financial position of some of the district milk unions (DMUs). The ratings also reflect Milkfed's strong revenue growth of 20.3% over FY08-FY11.

Fitch notes that Milkfed borrowed additional debt to fund an ongoing capex plan and also proposes to undertake fresh capital investments for modernisation and expansion of cattle feed plants, to strengthen the capacity of its semen station, installation of automatic milk collection systems and automated mega diaries. However this will have little impact on Milkfed's financial position as the majority of its capex plans are financed either through subsidies or central government grants.

Milkfed has termed FY12 as "Milk Procurement Year", where the focus is to increase milk procurement by strengthening milk procurement infrastructure at the village level. This will include the formation of new milk societies, the revival of temporarily closed and defunct societies, by increasing coverage through dairy cooperative societies, inducting more dairy farms and enrolling new members into the cooperative. India's National Dairy Development Board has proposed a draft "National Dairy Development Plan" to increase the milk production from the current level of 102 million tonnes to meet the projected demand of 180 million tonnes by FY22. This will increase the company's turnover, will be rating positive.

Milkfed increased its net profit to INR102.6m in FY11 (the year to end-March 2011) from INR55.8m in FY09, with a substantial improvement in operating margins to 4.6% from 1.7%. However, profit after tax margins increased to 5.7% from 5.2% in the same periods.

Incorporated in 1973, Milkfed is a cooperative milk marketing federation constituted under the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act 1961. It was established for the economic development of the farming community. Milkfed's business model is a three-tier milk procurement system at the village, district and state levels. It processes and markets raw milk procured from DMUs under the popular brand name "Verka", manufactures and markets milk products and provides input services crucial for milk production. Milkfed has been increasing its presence in the state of Punjab -in FY11 there were 6,814 functional dairy cooperative societies from 6,474 yoy, with a membership of 3,75,000 milk producer members.

Fitch has also affirmed Milkfed's bank loans as follows:

- INR1.4bn fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'; and

- INR200m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' .