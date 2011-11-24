(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24- An IMF report today stated that Japan's large fiscal imbalances leave the sovereign's finances exposed to an abrupt change in market sentiment that would increase government bond yields. Fitch Ratings believes that Japan has to set out a credible fiscal consolidation strategy to guard against this, although the country's internal demand for its debt remains a strong funding support.

Japan's 'AA-' local-currency rating is supported by its ability to fund itself in local markets at low yields. The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield is about 1%, little changed from the 2010 average of 1.18%.

Japan's low cost of funding supports an interest cost that is comparable with some other high-grade sovereigns despite its much higher debt burden.

This funding strength stems from the deep pool of Japanese private-sector savings, which have a strong apparent "home bias". A key issue for the sovereign ratings is how Japanese private-sector saving behaviour develops in coming years, both in terms of volume and investment preferences.

There is no compelling reason to expect household investment preferences to shift away from sovereign debt (or bank deposits invested in sovereign debt) on a material scale in the near future. This gives some support to financing prospects. The Japanese household sector's preference for high-grade local-currency assets may be a function of an ageing society. Households may demand safer, less volatile assets to fund a stable standard of living in retirement.

But the long-term trend is one of declining household savings and increasing government debt to GDP. This means that the government's ability to rely on household savings as a cheap source of funding will diminish.

The fall in household savings so far has been offset by strong corporate savings. However, Japanese corporates are unlikely to continue piling up cash in the long term.

Even if corporate savings persisted, it is not clear that corporates would remain as willing to fund the public debt at low nominal yields as households historically have been.

If the decline in Japanese private sector savings persists, Japan will become a current account deficit country. At this point, the public sector would start to become dependent on foreign savings to finance marginal borrowing. This would increase the chances of yields rising sharply.