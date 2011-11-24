(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust is a future flow securitization backed by the future
royalty payments due to the Argentine province of Salta from a group of oil and gas concessions
in the province.
-- We affirmed our 'B (sf)' rating on Salta Hydrocarbon Royalty Trust's notes and removed it
from CreditWatch positive.
-- The rating action follows our review of the transaction's performance and industry risk
assessment.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B (sf)' rating on Salta Hydrocarbon
Royalty Trust's (Salta's or the program's) US$234 million 11.55% targeted amortization notes due
2015 and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed it on Sept. 14,
2010, following Argentina's sovereign upgrade.
The affirmed rating is based on the underlying assets' satisfactory performance and our
reassessment of the province of Salta's oil and gas industry risk, on which the transaction's
cash flow depends. The affirmed rating is maintained at the same credit level as Argentina's
sovereign rating and transfer and convertibility risk (both 'B').
Our analysis of the performance of Salta's hydrocarbon industry focuses on the industry's
ability to produce royalties in an amount sufficient to meet the obligations that the
transaction owes. Salta's royalty generation depends on both the production and price of the
hydrocarbons, especially natural gas, it produces. Even though the basin's production is lower
than the original estimations as a result of low investments, crude oil prices are considerably
higher (despite export duties) and natural gas prices, which dropped in 2002, are slowly and
slightly recovering. These higher prices have partially offset the impact of lower production.
Despite the pesification of the underlying assets in 2001, the transaction has continued to
pay timely interest and the outstanding principal amount matches the amortization schedule. As
of September 2011, the outstanding note balance was $10.5 million. The transaction benefits from
overcollateralization, an insurance policy provided by ACE Bermuda Ltd. ('AA-') that protects
the issuer from the risk that it cannot transfer or convert currency needed for interest
payments, and an off-shore liquidity reserve fund equal to the next two interest debt service
payments.
The Salta program, issued in 2001, is a securitization of 80% of future royalty payments due
to the Argentine province of Salta from a group of 17 private companies operating oil and gas
concessions in the province.
